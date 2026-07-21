Lakers Face New Jonathan Kuminga Threat: Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent weeks waiting for Jonathan Kuminga’s price to fall.

The Cleveland Cavaliers may soon give him a reason to hold firm.

Cleveland views Kuminga as its backup plan if LeBron James declines to return home, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor reported Tuesday on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast. The report identifies the most credible threat to a Lakers pursuit that has stalled over salary and draft compensation.

James remains Cleveland’s priority. But his prolonged free agency has created a secondary waiting game involving Kuminga, the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

If James chooses another team, the Cavaliers could pivot quickly toward Kuminga and become more willing than Los Angeles to approach his asking price.

“I do think that that is their backup plan,” Fedor said. “I just don’t know how appealing that is, because we’re talking about LeBron James, and now we’re talking about Jonathan Kuminga.”

Jonathan Kuminga Wants Larger Contract

Kuminga is seeking between $15 million and $20 million per season, according to Fedor.

The Lakers have an obvious role available for the 23-year-old forward but lack the cap room to sign him outright at that price. Cleveland faces the same restriction.

Any agreement would require Atlanta’s cooperation.

Kuminga spent the second half of last season with the Hawks after Golden State traded him for Kristaps Porziņģis at the February deadline. Although Kuminga is an unrestricted free agent, Atlanta holds his Bird rights and can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him.

The Hawks could sign Kuminga to a new contract and immediately trade him to Los Angeles or Cleveland. Atlanta would have to approve the matching salary and any additional compensation.

That has been the central obstacle for the Lakers.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported that Los Angeles remains interested in Kuminga but is reluctant to attach significant draft capital to a sign-and-trade. The Lakers have only a 2032 first-round pick swap and three tradable second-round selections remaining.

They also have not offered Kuminga the salary he wants.

“He didn’t like the money that was being offered,” Fedor said.

Lakers’ Roster Could Signal Another Move

The Lakers’ roster construction suggests they may be preparing for another transaction.

Los Angeles signed Ziaire Williams to reinforce its wing rotation and then added defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle. Both free agent signings are on a one-year veteran minimum contract. Those moves increased the Lakers’ roster to 16 players with guaranteed deals—one above the regular-season limit of 15.

NBA teams may carry as many as 20 players during the offseason and training camp, so Los Angeles does not face an immediate deadline. The Lakers must reduce the roster to 15 before opening night.

One possibility is a two-for-one trade in which Atlanta receives two Lakers players for Kuminga. That construction could help Los Angeles generate the outgoing salary needed for a sign-and-trade while resolving its roster surplus.

If the Lakers do not acquire Kuminga, they could complete another consolidation trade or waive a player before the season.

Thybulle and Williams give Los Angeles enough depth to avoid making a desperate offer. Neither, however, provides Kuminga’s combination of strength, athleticism and long-term upside alongside Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

Cleveland’s interest complicates the Lakers’ patience.

Los Angeles is waiting for Kuminga’s market to soften while carrying one more guaranteed player than it can take into the regular season. If James rejects Cleveland, the Cavaliers could prevent that price from falling and force the Lakers to decide how badly they want their preferred long-term option at forward.