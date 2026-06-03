Lakers Get Good News on Potential 9-Time All-Star Target to Join Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to explore opportunities this offseason and a huge part of that is monitoring situations from other franchises.

There is a potential situation in the Dallas Mavericks, as the franchise navigates a rebuild. Part of that may involve letting go of some key names, most notably Kyrie Irving.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, there is doubt over Irving’s future with the Mavericks.

Wrote @FullcourtPass on X: “I don’t necessarily believe that Kyrie Irving will be on the Mavericks roster on opening night.”

Irving, 34, missed the entire 2025-26 season nursing ACL surgery he suffered last year. The Mavericks endured a dismal season as they missed out on the playoffs and play-in. That led to major front-office and coaching changes.

The franchise will now prioritize moving forward with young talent like Cooper Flagg. As such, multiple contending teams are expected to inquire about Irving’s availability.

Irving to the Lakers Possibility

Irving moving to L.A. is a lot of intrigue, considering the last big deal between the Lakers and the Mavs. Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis swapped sides and seeing how the Davis stint in Dallas went, it is not entirely sure if the franchise would engage again with Los Angeles.

Although, a decent return could sway the Mavericks into trading Irving. They initially wanted him alongside Davis to surround Flagg but seeing how Davis is no more, that idea is now scrapped.

Irving is currently on a three-year $119 million extension he signed in 2025. He has a player option for the 2027-28 season, meaning the Mavs can leverage any potential trade offer for the veteran star. But they will have to be urgent in moving him if they want to gain returns for future assets.

The Lakers are not yet on solid ground as regards their flexibility this offseason. LeBron James will be a free agent and it has not yet been decided if he will sign.

Rui Hachimura will also be an unrestricted free agent while Austin Reaves is on a player option.

Depending on how things turn out in the coming weeks, the Lakers may be able to absorb Irving into their cap. They could offer a package of future draft picks, and role players like Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Mavericks.

Reaves is also an interesting trade pitch, however, swapping him for Irving may not be top of their list — considering age and health.

Irving’s Fit in L.A.

The potential of reuniting Irving and Doncic in Los Angeles is a move the Lakers can welcome. The duo formed a formidable backcourt chemistry that took Dallas to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Both players can score, create, and play off each other’s strengths as evident in that Mavericks run.

Offensively, it is a win situation for the Lakers, however, on the defensive side, questions will remain. Irving has never been a lockdown presence, and at 34 with recent injury history, his impact on that end might be limited.

The Lakers will need to find other defensive pieces to cover for any gaps, just as the Mavericks had strong interior support when Doncic and Irving played together.