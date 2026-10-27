Lakers’ Reported Trade Target Gets Telling Update After Stunning Role Reduction

A reported Los Angeles Lakers trade target has seen his playing time plummet under a new coach, although that could soon change.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones is averaging a career-low 17.1 minutes through three games under Jamahl Mosley.

The former All-Defensive first-team selection has also lost his starting position as New Orleans opens the season 0-3.

But Mosley acknowledged Tuesday that Jones deserves more opportunities, suggesting the veteran’s diminished role might not last.

The development bears watching for Los Angeles, which previously identified Jones as a potential defensive upgrade.

Pelicans Coach Addresses Herb Jones’ Reduced Minutes

Jones averaged 28.4 minutes last season, starting all 56 games he played.

That figure has fallen nearly 40% under Mosley.

Jones played approximately 17 minutes against Indiana, 18 against Utah and 16 against Denver, coming off the bench each time.

He is averaging just 3.3 points and two rebounds.

However, Mosley made clear Tuesday that Jones remains an important part of his plans.

Speaking to reporters, Mosley called Jones the “ultimate professional” and said increasing his playing time was a priority.

“Finding more time for him is going to be a key priority for me,” Mosley said.

The Pelicans coach emphasized that the team is evaluating its rotation through a five-game sample and wants Jones on the floor more frequently.

Those comments suggest Mosley recognizes the value of Jones’ defensive abilities, even as he experiments with different lineups.

New Orleans has struggled to close games, allowing an average of 36 fourth-quarter points during its three losses.

That makes Jones’ limited playing time particularly surprising.

Lakers Previously Pursued Herb Jones Trade

Jones was frequently mentioned as a potential Lakers trade target last season.

In December 2025, The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported that rival scouts and executives identified Jones as a player Los Angeles coveted.

However, New Orleans showed little willingness to part with its defensive standout.

The Pelicans reportedly viewed Jones as a long-term building block rather than a player available for a modest trade package.

Jones signed a three-year, $68 million extension in July 2025, securing his future with the franchise.

He is earning approximately $14.9 million this season.

Those contractual commitments give New Orleans flexibility to retain him while Mosley continues adjusting his rotation.

Still, a prolonged reduction in playing time could eventually invite questions about Jones’ fit.

Could Lakers Get Another Chance at Herb Jones?

Jones remains an intriguing potential fit for Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-7 forward earned NBA All-Defensive first-team honors in 2024 and has established himself as one of the league’s most versatile perimeter defenders.

He also shot 41.8% from the 3-point range during that season, although his outside shooting has declined since.

With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, the Lakers are building around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Adding Jones could provide defensive support for their offensive-minded backcourt. He is bigger than Quentin Grimes and Matisse Thybulle and more physical than Ziaire Williams.

However, there is no indication Los Angeles has renewed trade discussions with New Orleans.

Mosley’s latest comments also suggest the Pelicans intend to give Jones a larger role rather than move him.

Three games remain a small sample, and the coach has publicly identified an adjustment he wants to make.

If Jones’ minutes recover, speculation about his availability could quickly fade.

But if his reduced role persists despite Mosley’s assurances, the Lakers could have another reason to revisit a player they previously pursued.