Lakers Injury News Gives Bronny James Much-Needed Positive Outlook

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t seen free agent signing Collin Sexton play in the preseason so far, and with him out, it’s highlighting the team’s need for as many ball-handlers as possible.

Outside of Sexton, who is still dealing with a leg injury just days before the start of the season, the Lakers really only have Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who head coach JJ Redick feels comfortable with running the show with the ball in their hands.

But while those three are expected to be the main point guards for Los Angeles this season, Bronny James is also on the roster. James has been mentioned as a candidate to be traded or the team’s final roster cut, but with the need for another playmaking guard due to the Sexton injury, the son of LeBron James might be safe, as it relates to his battle with Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht to stay on the roster this season.

Collin Sexton Injury Gives Bronny James Good News

Writing for LakeShowLife.com amid the Sexton injury absence, Tyler Watts discussed how the Lakers need to have as many ball-handling guards as possible behind Doncic and Reaves, which presumably would include the young James.

“Head coach JJ Redick knows the Lakers will need those reserves. He pointed to Bronny James, Jaden Hardy, and Chris Manon as the options to step up if one of the top three ball-handlers is out,” he wrote, before then showing Redick’s quote on where the Lakers stand in the backcourt.

“We will continue to build that group up,” Redick said of James and the other reserve guards. “I’ve told all those guys they are going to get an opportunity to play at some point. That is just the nature of the NBA season. They’ve got to be ready. They’ve got to do a better job of being organized, and that will help the offense.”

James should view that as a positive for his standing on the roster. Previously, there was a question of whether he would be the final roster cut before the season or potentially be traded.

However, at this point, it looks like the Lakers need all the help they can get in terms of players comfortable with the ball in their hands, and there’s still a big injury risk for both Doncic and Reaves along with Sexton, which could give James a bit more confidence that he’ll stick around over someone like Knecht.

Regardless, Redick has still been critical of James, despite putting him in a bigger role through the Lakers’ preseason matchups.

“I don’t think he’s played well in the four preseason games, but he’s had good practices,” he said.

However, as it relates to a Lakers trade or final roster cut for James, or Hardy for that matter, both should feel a bit safer knowing Los Angeles needs as many ball-handlers as possible right now.

There is still an expectation Sexton will be available to start the season, but if another one of the point guards goes down, the expectation will be on James to pick up some of the slack, which should be considered positive news for the third-year player still looking to crack the Lakers rotation on a game-to-game basis.

Lakers Could Still Trade For Another Point Guard

While discussing the Lakers’ point guard situation, Watts also urged the team to trade for one later in the season.

“The Lakers can’t risk having just three creators after the trade deadline,” he wrote. “Having a fourth option feels like a must for a contender in this era of the NBA because pace and space are leading to more injuries.”

Doncic, Reaves, and Sexton are really the only three players Redick would likely have confidence in taking the ball up the court.

For as much potential as someone like Bronny James has shown at times, he might still be better suited for an off-ball shooter role, which is why Watts believes that even with some of the options the Lakers might have further down the roster, getting someone else later on in the season might be the best move.

“Pelinka found a sharpshooter for a minimal cost at last season’s deadline. He must do the same with a point guard this year. It is too early to know who will be available, but the Lakers should be searching the market and putting out feelers already,” he added. “The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need another creator…They need to make a move to acquire one before February’s trade deadline.”

So, while the Sexton injury and overall point guard concerns might save James from getting traded or waived, there’s no guarantee he eventually fills an open playmaking role. For the time being, he should feel more confident than Knecht that he’ll be on the roster this season, but cracking the rotation remains an uphill battle for the son of LeBron James.