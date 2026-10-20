Lakers Insider Gives Final Update On Why Dalton Knecht Was Cut

The Los Angeles Lakers made big news by cutting Dalton Knecht ahead of the regular season. Someone had to get moved for the Lakers to reach the maximum players allowed on a roster per NBA rules. Knecht was rumored to be the odd man out for months, but the news still felt surprising. The Lakers gave up on someone they drafted just two years ago and already gave up on.

Popular Lakers insider Jovan Buha revealed why the Lakers chose Knecht over other options to release:

“He’s had some flashes, he’s had some moments. He did have a couple of big games over the course of that season. He did have a couple nice performances last season, but he was never the same player from a production standpoint, from a confidence standpoint, from a mentality standpoint. At times, he seemed to lack confidence, seemed to be a bit checked out with the group. You know, the body language was not great, and he just ultimately, I think, became a shell of his former self.”

The Lakers felt that Knecht lacked confidence and wasn’t progressing enough to warrant another chance. Bronny James and Jaden Hardy are the other names who could have realistically been cut to keep Knecht. However, the Lakers believed in them more and just didn’t see enough from Knecht.

When Exactly Did Lakers Quit On Dalton Knecht

Knecht joined the Lakers with a lot of hype and expectations to contribute to a winning roster. LeBron James even said it was a draft steal since the Lakers wanted Knecht to become an elite three-point shooter who benefited from James’ passing ability.

Luka Doncic joining the team after the shocking trade with the Dallas Mavericks added another elite passer to the team. Knecht couldn’t break out or prove he belonged in the NBA with a situation that most shooters would dream of.

Last season showed head coach JJ Redick losing all faith in Knecht and pulling him from the rotation. Even injuries to Doncic and Austin Reaves didn’t help Knecht’s cause with the poor shooting. This was likely the moment where this narrative formed that Knecht lost his confidence.

Failed Lakers Trade Also Killed Dalton Knecht’s Confidence

The rookie season of Knecht showed more potential when he was a new prospect and got more chances. Unfortunately, a trade was made to end Knecht’s time with the Lakers and send him to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Lakers made the move hoping to make Mark Williams their center of the future. Something happened in the physical process to make the Lakers back out of the trade and send both players back to their original teams.

Knecht returned to Los Angeles and never looked the same. Most young players would feel negative emotions about getting traded and returning to the team once it was rescinded. Knecht fell behind names like Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart in the rotation last season. Things never progressed, and Knecht now finds himself without a job hoping to land another opportunity.