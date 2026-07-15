Lakers Proposed to Add Jonathan Kuminga Next to Luka in 3-Team Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are still strongly linked with a move for unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. While a deal remains out of touch for now, the Lakers are exploring ways to bring in the forward.

Kuminga is receiving interest from around the league, but the Lakers may be positioned to have a strong case following a reported meeting between president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick with Kuminga.

In a proposed three-team trade involving the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers can acquire Kuminga while moving some pieces.

In the trade, the Hawks receive Max Strus from Cleveland. The Cavaliers receive Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and Jake LaRavia from Los Angeles and a 2027 second-round pick. The Lakers would then receive Kuminga as a sign-and-trade option with Atlanta.

Lakers Land Jonathan Kuminga in Sign and Trade

Kuminga became a free agent as the Hawks declined his team option for 2026-27. He could still sign on a new team-friendly deal to remain in Atlanta; however, he reportedly prefers to explore other opportunities.

L.A. is a decent landing spot for Kuminga and this sign and framework would put him in a direct starting role. The salary may present a slight hiccup in agreeing to a deal. The forward’s camp is reportedly seeking close to $25 million in annual wages wherever he is to go.

The Lakers don’t have such cap space following recent additions and extensions, but with the number of outgoings, it clears room to fit Kuminga. Vanderbilt leads the salaries the Lakers are moving out with modest deals attached to LaRavia, Knecht and Bronny.

The Cavaliers would be receiving the bulk of trade pieces in this framework. They can get flexibility out of the deal as well as get the younger James as an avenue to entice his father, LeBron James, to sign in free agency.

The Hawks, for their part in doing the sign and trade, get Strus as a depth piece instead of having Kuminga move for free. This framework could guarantee a win-win scenario for all parties involved.

Kuminga Positioned to be a High-Impact Addition for Los Angeles

Kuminga spread his 2025-26 campaign across the Golden State Warriors and the Hawks. It wasn’t the most stable position to be in for any player still searching for a stable role on the roster. He never got that in Golden State and didn’t get it in Atlanta; however, L.A. could be different.

With the departure of the senior James as well as Rui Hachimura, the Lakers are currently wing-deficient. Kuminga isn’t a high-profile name to slot in there, but he is an upside piece that can help complement the core of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Kuminga has shown that he can be valuable in a competitive roster. In 2025-26, he averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting at 46.3% from the field.

The downside of this proposal is the fact that the Cavs are one of the strong teams linked with Kuminga. Unless they prioritize James in free agency and get the nod, he will sign for them, Kuminga would be open to a move.