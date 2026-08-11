Lakers Projected Trade Package for Klay Thompson Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have been somewhat unpredictable so far this offseason. Other than the Walker Kessler deal, they ditched the blockbuster trade and instead opted to prioritize complementary additions.

The front office doesn’t appear to be done yet, and there is an opportunity to further increase guard depth and veteran shooting. Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has been speculated as a mover this offseason. Nothing has been worked out yet, but the Lakers could take advantage.

In a trade proposal, the Lakers get their hands on Thompson in a four-team trade with plenty of moving pieces.

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson second round picks in 2027 and 2031 (via HOU)

Mavericks receive: Christian Braun and a 2031 second round pick (via LAL)

Nuggets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2029 second round pick (via DAL)

Rockets receive: Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

L.A. has added notable pieces like Kessler to build around Luka Doncic. One addition that has been lacking is an elite shooting profile. Thompson could solve that.

The last serious business L.A. and Dallas engaged in was when Doncic moved to the Lakers. This won’t be in the same category, but it would be interesting.

Lakers Proposed Trade to Land Klay Thompson

A trade for Thompson would not come as complex for the Lakers. He is on an expiring deal which pays him roughly $17.46 million for 2026-27. The Lakers have pieces they could move to create space.

More than that, it appears that the Mavs would be open to moving the veteran sharpshooter. The franchise is pivoting towards a new phase and has Kyrie Irving, who is reportedly expected to remain. The front office would see Irving as more than enough veteran presence to support Cooper Flagg.

Thompson, 36, would be an unrestricted free agent next summer, which wouldn’t fetch Dallas any return if he walks. This framework brings in Braun from Denver. While not the most flexible incoming due to his contract extension only starting in the upcoming season, he is still a solid piece.

The Lakers would send Vanderbilt’s salary to Denver while Knecht and James’ end up in Houston. Both franchises gain flexibility, with the Rockets filling their roster with less significant pieces.

Vanderbilt, Knecht and even James are reportedly on the potential moving list for the Lakers. There haven’t been any packages as yet to move them, but it all depends on who the Lakers move for in the remainder of the offseason.

Adding Thompson’s Shooting in the Backcourt

Thompson is not his prime self to warrant any serious traction. However, the Lakers could use his gravity especially in non-Doncic minutes on the floor.

It won’t be a tough transition period for Thompson as in recent seasons he has embraced a reduced role. It is totally different from when he shared a major offensive load with Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors. However, his veteran experience could mix well with the Lakers’ current new-look roster.

Los Angeles would be losing three pieces in the proposal but come out with an upgraded roster. James as a deep rotational guard piece would not bring Thompson’s impact.