Report: Lakers Eye 3 New Targets to Pair With Luka Doncic After Kuminga Rejects

The exhausting Jonathan Kuminga saga is over. He is, after all, not signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, who reportedly pursued the free agent forward aggressively at the start of free agency.

Kuminga, 23, was the subject of rampant speculation since the end of June, when the Atlanta Hawks, who traded for Kuminga ahead of the midseason deadline in February, declined the forward’s $24.3 million team-option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Lakers, meanwhile, put together a highly productive July, landing Walker Kessler in a seismic sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz and making a flurry of free agent signings, adding youth and strengthening the team’s depth. L.A. just needed someone to start at power forward, which piqued their interest in pursuing Kuminga, who now lands in Minnesota after agreeing to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

How the Lakers Could Finish the Roster Around Luka Doncic After Kuminga Snub

According to Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters, the Lakers have three clear options to pivot to after Kuminga landed with the Wolves.

“Having missed out on Kuminga, the Lakers will have to look elsewhere to finalize the roster. Some top free agent and trade targets for Los Angeles could be PJ Washington, De’Andre Hunter and Bruce Brown,” Peters wrote. “Washington is under contract with the Dallas Mavericks through the 2029-30 campaign, and his $19.8 million salary for the upcoming season might be a deterrent for the Lakers, but they could include a player like Jarred Vanderbilt to free up some salary cap space.”

Brown and Hunter have recently picked up steam as potential Lakers targets, but Washington’s connection to the team dates back further. Although the Dallas Mavericks are believed to be open to trading Washington, the Mavs’ asking price for the 28-year-old forward may be outside of the Lakers’ budget.

Meanwhile, Hunter is a strong two-way player who could fit well in L.A., but as Peters notes, he carries a heftier contract, which would complicate a potential trade.

Why Brown Stands Out

Unlike Washington and Hunter, Brown is an unrestricted free agent, meaning the Lakers would have to expend far fewer resources to add him to the roster.

“Brown, a free agent, would likely be a much more affordable option than Washington or Hunter, giving Los Angeles a bit more flexibility if it wants to make any other moves during the regular season,” Peters wrote. “The 30-year-old could offer solid perimeter defense and shooting off the bench behind Austin Reaves.”

Lakers reporter Ryan Ward noted that Brown was once close to joining the team as a free agent after a season with the Denver Nuggets.

“Brown is a solid fit in Los Angeles, which the two sides have seemingly agreed upon over the last few years, but a deal never came to fruition,” Peters wrote. “The veteran guard actually came incredibly close to becoming a Laker back in 2023 after the Denver Nuggets won it all, as he was a hot commodity on the open market and had a three-year deal in place with Los Angeles before the Indiana Pacers swooped in with a two-year, $40 million deal.”

For the Lakers, signing Kuminga would have given them an option to add a young, developing piece around Doncic. It appears the Lakers will now pivot to a more proven option.