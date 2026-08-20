Lakers Get Major Jonathan Kuminga Boost After Rival’s $88 Million Move

One of the Los Angeles Lakers’ most credible competitors for Jonathan Kuminga has made its choice.

The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed Wednesday to acquire restricted free agent Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets in a multi-team sign-and-trade, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, ending weeks of speculation over whether Cleveland would ultimately prioritize Watson or Kuminga.

Watson will sign a four-year, $88 million contract with Cleveland. Denver will receive an unprotected 2031 Cavaliers first-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick from Sacramento, while the Clippers will absorb Max Strus into a trade exception. Cleveland will also send Tre Mann and a 2027 second-round pick to Washington as part of the broader transaction.

The full mechanics matter.

For the Lakers, however, the most important name is the one missing from the deal.

Jonathan Kuminga.

Cavaliers Make Their Choice Between Watson, Kuminga

Cleveland had been one of the few teams still positioned to make a legitimate run at Kuminga.

The Cavaliers pursued both young forwards this summer after creating additional flexibility with a series of roster moves. But Watson increasingly emerged as their priority, and Wednesday’s trade removed any lingering ambiguity.

Cleveland committed $88 million and an unprotected future first-round pick to Watson.

That effectively closes one of Kuminga’s most realistic alternatives to Los Angeles.

Just days earlier, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel identified the Lakers, Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves as the three most likely landing spots for Kuminga. Siegel also predicted Cleveland could become Kuminga’s destination if the Cavaliers failed to land Watson.

They did not fail.

Now the market has narrowed again.

Lakers, Timberwolves Left as Main Kuminga Options

Minnesota remains interested and has been identified as perhaps the cleanest basketball fit for Kuminga.

The Timberwolves need another dynamic forward alongside Jaden McDaniels and can offer an uptempo environment built around Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

Their problem is money.

Minnesota has operated near the second apron and has limited spending flexibility unless it moves additional salary.

The Lakers have been more aggressive.

Los Angeles has remained interested since early free agency and has pitched Kuminga on a significant secondary role alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Kuminga, meanwhile, has waited for a larger market to develop.

That market has mostly gone the other direction.

Atlanta moved on from the idea of bringing him back at a minimum salary. Cleveland just committed heavily to Watson. Minnesota remains constrained.

That leaves Los Angeles in a stronger position than it occupied a week ago.

Jonathan Kuminga’s Market Is Running Out of Options

The central question now is whether Kuminga’s camp adjusts.

His representatives have been seeking a deal comparable to what Watson had just received. The Lakers have operated well below that figure, and Minnesota’s financial limitations make it difficult for the Timberwolves to simply meet Kuminga’s asking price.

With Cleveland gone, Kuminga may have to choose between two paths.

The first is straightforward: lower his salary expectations and accept the best offer Los Angeles or Minnesota can realistically make.

The second is more complicated.

Kuminga and his representatives could continue working with Atlanta on a sign-and-trade that gives him a salary closer to what he wants while sending the Hawks compensation for facilitating his departure.

That option remains possible, but it requires cooperation from multiple sides.

The Lakers would need to construct a package Atlanta accepts. Minnesota would need to create enough room to participate. The Hawks would have to decide that the return is worth helping Kuminga land elsewhere.

Or Kuminga may eventually have to accept that the contract he expected is no longer available.

That is what makes Cleveland’s move so important.

Another bidder is gone. Kuminga’s leverage has shrunk.

And with training camp getting closer, the question is no longer simply where Kuminga wants to play.

It is whether his camp will lower its price to fit the market — or find a way, with Atlanta’s help, to manufacture the deal that the market has yet to provide.