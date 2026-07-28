Lakers Get Unexpected Jonathan Kuminga Boost After Insider Report

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes by as much as initially believed.

Cleveland continues to pursue Kuminga despite signing veteran forward Mario Hezonja, but its financial limitations have made it difficult to construct a sign-and-trade package that would satisfy the Atlanta Hawks, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported late Monday for The Stein Line.

The Cavaliers’ interest is genuine. Their path to completing a deal is considerably less certain.

“The problem: Cleveland’s lack of available salary-cap space means it would require a sign-and-trade to add Kuminga,” Fischer wrote. “And sources say that the Cavaliers, because they are already hard-capped at the first apron, have found it challenging to assemble a trade construction that Atlanta would find suitable.”

The Cavaliers cannot cross the first-apron threshold while completing their remaining offseason business, including an expected new contract for James Harden. That has left Cleveland searching for a combination of outgoing salary and assets that works financially while also giving Atlanta sufficient incentive to cooperate.

Cavaliers’ Financial Problem Could Help Lakers

The Cavaliers had emerged as the Lakers’ most serious competition because they possess more attractive individual trade assets and have established mutual interest with Kuminga.

Kuminga trained in Cleveland last summer and previously worked with Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson when Atkinson was an assistant with the Golden State Warriors. Donovan Mitchell also reportedly supports Cleveland’s pursuit.

But the Cavaliers’ advantage becomes less meaningful if they cannot produce a legal deal that appeals to Atlanta.

Veterans Max Strus and Dennis Schröder have been discussed as potential outgoing pieces. Trading either player could create needed financial flexibility, but Fischer reported that Cleveland has resisted attaching draft capital to packages involving their contracts.

Both contributed to the Cavaliers’ run to the Eastern Conference finals last season. Atlanta, however, has little reason to help Cleveland escape its financial bind without receiving meaningful compensation.

That stalemate gives Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka another opportunity to improve Los Angeles’ offer.

Rob Pelinka Still Must Improve Trade Offer

The Lakers have their own substantial obstacle.

Their proposed framework has centered on Jarred Vanderbilt and draft compensation, Khobi Price of the California Post previously reported. But league sources previously described to NBA insider Joe Vardon of The Athletic the package to be underwhelming. Atlanta has shown little interest in taking Vanderbilt, whose defensive value is offset by his limited offensive production and the $13.3 million player option in his contract for the 2027-28 season.

Los Angeles reportedly discussed including a 2032 first-round pick swap, but that concept failed to generate traction with the Hawks.

The Lakers still have reason to remain aggressive.

Kuminga would bring youth, athleticism and defensive versatility to a roster being rebuilt around Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler. His ability to defend multiple positions and attack the basket would address one of Los Angeles’ most obvious needs following LeBron James’ departure.

Cleveland may still possess the better collection of movable players, but its first-apron restrictions have changed the complexion of the negotiations. The Cavaliers must satisfy Atlanta, create sufficient salary room and preserve enough flexibility to finish their roster.

The Lakers do not suddenly have a clear path to Kuminga. They still need to find a more appealing destination for Vanderbilt or increase the draft compensation going to Atlanta.

But Cleveland’s difficulty constructing an acceptable deal has prevented the Cavaliers from turning their apparent advantage into an agreement.

For Pelinka, the message is clear: Kuminga remains attainable, but only if the Lakers are willing to strengthen their offer.