Lakers 3-Team Trade Pitch Lands $89 Million Star in Kyrie Irving Blockbuster

After LeBron James left the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this offseason, the franchise was left with one obvious question: how to continue building around Luka Doncic?

He may be going-on 42, past his peak and with a forest of gray in his beard, but replacing James is impossible. He remains one of the most unique players in the NBA, which the world was once again reminded of in the Lakers’ first round playoff series win over the Houston Rockets last spring. But that does not mean the Lakers can afford to stand still.

Los Angeles has been linked to several forwards this offseason, including Jonathan Kuminga and DeMar DeRozan, as the front office searches for another piece to pair with Doncic. But perhaps the answer comes from a player who already knows what it is like to share the court with the superstar guard.

A Kyrie Irving-Centered Trade Idea That Sends Mavs Star Back to Luka Doncic

In this hypothetical three-team trade, the Lakers would acquire P.J. Washington, while the Toronto Raptors land Irving and the Mavs receive a package centered around Immanuel Quickley.

Lakers receive:

P.J. Washington

Raptors receive:

Mavericks receive:

Why Trade Might Benefit All Parties

For Dallas, moving Irving would obviously be a difficult decision. As of this time, the franchise is not looking to move the 2016 NBA champion, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported earlier this month, but the Mavs could listen to offers for Irving as the February trade deadline approaches.

Irving, 34, played a major role in helping the Mavs reach the NBA Finals a season before suffering a Torn ACL.

With Dallas now building around Cooper Flagg, adding younger pieces could become an appealing direction. The team has already added more young talent, most recently former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher in a three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

For the Lakers, though, pursuing Washington could be the type of move that instantly makes sense next to Doncic.

During Dallas’ run to the NBA Finals, Washington became one of the Mavericks’ most important supporting players alongside Doncic. That’s after he played a massive role in the three previous rounds, especially in the Mavs’ semifinals series victory over the Thunder.

After losing Rui Hachimura, one of the league’s top 3-point shooters, to the rival Clippers earlier this offseason, the Lakers are still in need of a two-way contributor — as evidenced by their hot pursuit of Kuminga — and Washington fits that profile.

Washington has been linked to the Lakers through heavy speculation essentially since Doncic was acquired from Dallas ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. After the roster moves the Lakers made this summer, Washington finally seems like a player who is logical for the Lakers to pursue.

L.A. has made no shortage of moves since James’ departure in early July, adding Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a seismic sign-and-trade, as well as signing Colin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Ziare Williams and Kevon Looney in free agency.

By all accounts, the team hopes to make one more move.

If the Kuminga pursuit fizzles, Washington might be an excellent fallback option.