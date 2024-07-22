Lakers Legend Has Delusional Take on Former Team for 2024-25 Season

Michael Cooper should know better. He’s a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and knows what it takes to win a ring. He played a key role alongside NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson. Known for his tenacious defense, Cooper was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Like many NBA veterans, Cooper still has plenty of allegiance to the Lakers. He’s remains a fan of the purple and gold. Cooper was an intelligent basketball player. Despite his high hoop IQ, the legendary LA guard made an absurd prediction regarding the 2004-25 Lakers squad.

Michael Cooper: ‘I Think the Lakers Can Play for a Western Conference Championship’

Having hope for your team is one thing, but Cooper’s hope for LA having a successful 2024-25 season hits the delusional state.

After getting bounced by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs in 2024, the Lakers didn’t do anything to improve for the 2024-25 season. In fact, they fired their coach and replaced him with J.J. Redick, who has no previous head coaching experience.

Seven teams in the Western Conference finished ahead of the Lakers in 2024, yet Cooper believes there’s a chance his former team could reach the 2025 NBA Finals.

“I still believe, if the cards fall right and the basketball gods shine on us, I think the Lakers can player for a Western Conference championship,” Cooper said on an episode of his podcast “Showtime With Coop.” You have to play for that in order to play for a national championship.”

Then he killed his own argument by talking about the strength of the Western Conference and how drafting Bronny James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James, could have an impact.

“The West is loaded right now,” Cooper admitted. “But I think the drafting of Bronny, this is a great moment. First time a player has ever had an opportunity to play with his son on an NBA court. Why not it be in LA?

“I think LeBron did the right thing. He gave up some money so they could go out and get a marquee player, but Klay Thompson got away, (DeMar DeRozan) got away.”

Cooper Says the First 15 Games Will Show Where the Lakers Stand

First of all, Bronny James shouldn’t excite anyone in the NBA. It’s no knock on the kid, but if his father wasn’t with the Lakers, he likely would not have heard his name called on draft day. Sure, he’ll create a buzz around the city, but he’ll do very little — especially this year — to help take the Lakers to the next level.

The Lakers have a lot of work to do. LeBron will be 40 during the 2024-25 season. While he’s still a talented player who can lead a team, he’s not what he used to be. Anthony Davis is another talent but his history in injuries always come into play.

The Lakers making the Western Conference Finals would be a shocker. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are young teams with far more talent. The conference champion Dallas Mavericks got better with the addition of Thompson. The Nuggets, two years removed from a title, still have arguably the best player in the league in Nikola Jokic.

It’s a steep hill to climb for the Lakers out West. Still, Cooper holds out hope. When Cooper’s co-host Nick Gelso, a Boston Celtics fan, said he doesn’t expect the Lakers to be competitive this season, especially because they haven’t improved from a year ago, Cooper jumped in.

“I think they’ll be competitive,” Cooper said, “and I think the first 15 games of the season will let you know what’s going on with the Lakers. I think they’re going to surprise Denver, and I really do believe this. They’re going to surprise the Mavs. They’re going to surprise Minnesota with some early wins that you didn’t think they could win.”