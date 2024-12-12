Lakers’ Likely Untouchables Revealed Ahead of Trade Deadline

JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active in the trade market before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Rob Pelinka has struggled to build a cohesive roster since the team’s last title in 2020. For the past two seasons, the Lakers have been reliant on the play-in tournament to try and make the postseason,

Rumors about potential trade targets are already beginning to swirl. Almost every day, a new mock trade or piece of information seems to filter into the ether. Still, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. We’ve all become accustomed to the Lakers rummaging around the trade market if their season has gotten off to a sluggish start—and what a sluggish start it has been.

JJ Redick’s team is eighth in the Western Conference with a 13-11 record, dropping seven of its last ten games.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Lakers are expected to be buyers before the trade deadline. Smith noted that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are likely the only two untouchable players on the roster. Dalton Knecht could also be kept out of negotiations.

“Los Angeles has tradable salaries,” Smith wrote. “The only really off-limits players will probably be James, Davis and possibly Knecht (less so for the rookie, but they aren’t just tossing him in deals either). D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, any of the minimum players and, yes, the once-untouchable Austin Reaves could all be moved…For the Lakers, the reason to make an early move is simple: They need to climb the standings.”

Pelinka has enough trade chips to make a couple of deals work. However, he must make the right moves. The Lakers have been too unpredictable as a unit in recent years. Any deals must set the team up for both immediate and long-term success.

Lakers Willing to ‘Entertain’ Potential LeBron Trade

According to former NBA champion turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, the Lakers would entertain a potential trade to send LeBron elsewhere in the league. Perkins noted how LeBron would need to request a move for the front office to begin their search for potential trade partners.

“My sources tell me that if LeBron James at any point comes out and says that he wants to be traded or he wants to entertain it, they’re going to entertain it,” Perkins said. “It ain’t no holding him back…Last year, Rick Paul stopped it [a trade to the Warriors]… When Golden State called asking about LeBron, Rich Paul, his agent, silenced all that. But if LeBron and Lakers get to this conversation again, I’m hearing Rich Paul ain’t getting in the way.”

In recent seasons, James has turned down multiple opportunities to leave the Lakers. Yet, he’s consistently renegotiated news deals to remain with the Purple and Gold. However, if the Lakers continue to struggle, he could potentially look to leave so he can continue challenging for titles.

Anthony Davis Could Exit Lakers After LeBron

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, who spoke during a recent YouTube video, Davis could potentially force his way out of Los Angeles after LeBron retires. Of course, the same could likely be said if the veteran superstar decides he wants to be traded, too.

“I wouldn’t say it’s inconceivable that he asks out. But, I think he’s been pretty happy in L.A., and I think he’s aware of LeBron’s plans,” Buha said. “I also think if he wants out, I think the Lakers should just honor that. Because, it’s like at that point, if LeBron retires maybe it is best to rebuild and just keep your picks. And then, maybe at that point, they have kept their picks and just kind of punted on this season and next season. But I think if I had to lean one way, I’d probably lean toward AD staying, but I would not be surprised if he asked out.”

Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office have many decisions to make. Given the talent that could potentially be available on the roster, Redick’s team could look very different by Feb. 7.

It’s a strange time to be a Lakers fan, and it will be interesting to see how things play out.