Lakers Linked To Aaron Gordon For Major Offseason Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers will be aggressive this offseason to improve the roster, and they may have a chance at acquiring a former NBA Champion. Aaron Gordon could be on the trade block due to the Denver Nuggets wanting to make big moves as well. Denver can only realistically trade Gordon, Jamal Murray, or Cam Johnson as their paths towards creating cap space or adding new talent.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley shared the following; while listing the kind of player the Lakers are most looking to find this offseason:

“When the Lakers start building their summer wish list, they figure to be on the hunt for multi-positional defenders. Plus, size and length at the forward spots. And the ability for those big, physical stoppers to add value on the offensive end, too. (Aaron) Gordon just might be all of the above, as the Swiss Army knife swingman will no longer be considered off the table as a trade candidate.”

Gordon would be a dream target for the Lakers after he’s proving his great impact on winning over the past few years. Denver witnessed Gordon becoming one of the missing pieces to win the 2023 NBA Championship and the team has been drastically worse when he’s out since then.

What Would Lakers Give Up For Aaron Gordon?

The Lakers have a lot of cap space to take more money back than they trade. Exact financial figures are hard to know since the Lakers hope to extend Austin Reaves to a long-term contract worth a lot of money. LeBron James is also likely to return, and it is unknown how much money he accepts.

Names like Jarred Vanderbilt, DeAndre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia could be traded for Gordon since it would save Denver money as their main goal. The Lakers won’t have to trade any of their top assets, but the Nuggets may want a draft pick for a player as good as Gordon.

One big variable is that Gordon, Reaves, and James contracts getting added to the roster would limit the other moves. Lakers would risk losing most of their spending money and limit other moves. General Manager Rob Pelinka must truly believe in Gordon to pull the trigger on a trade.

Trade Would Cost Lakers One Popular Free Agent

Both the Lakers and Nuggets hope to have free agent wing player Peyton Watson on their roster next season. Denver doesn’t currently have enough money to match the other offers that the young rising star will command in free agency.

The Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls are all expected to make offers as the three teams with the most available cap space. A trade for Gordon would eliminate the Lakers from having a realistic chance at stealing Watson from the Nuggets.

Denver partially considers a trade like this due to the belief they’d be able to sign Watson long term. Age gives Watson some major positives over keeping Gordon since it gives them some much needed youth. However, the Lakers must be okay with losing any chance at Watson if they trade for Gordon.