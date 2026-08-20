Lakers Linked To Trading Jaden Hardy For Respected Center

The Los Angeles Lakers could be looking towards making another move to improve their depth ahead of next season. Houston Rockets reserve center Clint Capela has been linked to the Lakers as a veteran big man who could provide depth for the position. The Lakers added Walker Kessler as the new starting center and Kevon Looney as a backup. However, both men have reasons for concern to warrant a third center on the roster.

Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk shared his insight on the most likely trade:

“The money on someone like Jaden Hardy matches up easily with Capela’s $7 million. That trade would be doable tomorrow, if both sides wanted it. Granted, there might be some level of discussion around draft capital that is warranted there. $7 million for a third-string center is an expensive insurance policy to keep around behind Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. If the Rockets believe in the health of the latter being recouped and recovered, there is sense to exploring what Capela could be worth.”

Hardy was named as the trade chip the Lakers would have to part after acquiring him from the Washington Wizards for DeAndre Ayton. The money matches, but Hardy also feels more expendable than other names who could be moved in a lower stakes trade like this one.

Why Lakers Would Want Clint Capela

The average NBA fan would view the Lakers rotation and feel they are set at the center position. General Manager gave up first round draft picks to the Utah Jazz to land Kessler as the starting future for the foreseeable future.

Looney has a winning track record after being a contributor to the Golden State Warriors for many seasons, including the 2022 NBA Championship run. However, Kessler has dealt with injury issues for multiple seasons, and Looney got played off the court last season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

An injury to Kessler and/or Looney not being good enough to stay in the rotation are both very real concerns. Adding Capela would provide more security, especially since he has been a part of contending rosters. Both the current Rockets and the glory years led by James Harden saw Capela as part of the Houston roster.

Losing Jaden Hardy Before Playing Him Is Risky

The trade package of Hardy would likely be enough to land Capela since Houston would most care about the salaries. Steven Adams is expected to return from injury and will be the main reserve center behind Sengun.

Hardy is only 24 years old to make Lakers fans fear losing him before seeing what he can do. However, the guard position sees Hardy fully behind Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton in the guard pecking order.

The expendable position getting traded would make sense to feel more safe about the center position. Capela is no longer at his best, but he could certainly play well in the second unit running pick and rolls with Doncic or Reaves. Hardy has failed to prove his NBA worth after stints with the Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.