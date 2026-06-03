Lakers Linked To Trading For Myles Turner As New Starting Center

The Los Angeles Lakers may have a great chance to fix one of their biggest problems with a smaller trade this offseason. Center is a weakness for the Lakers due to the tandem of DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes lacking a trustworthy starter. Ayton started for most of the season, but he was extremely inconsistent with JJ Redick having to bench him on his worst nights.

Recent news of the Milwaukee Bucks hoping to trade Myles Turner makes him a great option. Fadeaway World pitched the following trade package that would land Turner:

“Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, 2031 first-round pick Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Myles Turner For the Lakers, the move is simple. Turner gives Doncic a stretch five, gives LeBron more driving room, and gives the defense a better rim-protection base. That is a much better playoff formula than asking Ayton to be the long-term center answer.”

Turner is viewed as the perfect center for a team like the Lakers. A strong outside shot will see him getting many open three-pointers thanks to Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves setting him up. Turner is also a better defender than any big man currently on the Lakers roster.

Why The Trade Package Makes Sense

The Lakers giving up three role players and a future first round pick for one starter could seem like too much, especially since Turner is coming off of a poor season. However, none of those three players are important to the Lakers’ future.

Ayton and Jarred Vanderbilt would be easy to sacrifice for an upgrade at center. The Lakers have to pay Reaves and James as free agents to warrant losing some salary in return for Turner’s bigger contract. Jake LaRavia is the biggest loss, but the Lakers would prioritize re-signing Luke Kennard over him.

Milwaukee reportedly wants to get rid of Turner in the same offseason of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to rebuild their franchise. The contracts coming back are short-term commitments that will expire soon. A future first round draft pick five years from now is the top asset for them since teams can easily fall apart in that time.

Why Myles Turner Is The Perfect Laker

The success Turner had with the Indiana Pacers saw them getting to the NBA Finals in 2025 and falling one game short of an NBA Championship. A deeper team saw Turner hitting big shots and doing his best to defend the paint in the biggest games of his career.

The Bucks waived Damian Lillard while injured to sign Turner after his good postseason run, but he struggled badly there as a top two offensive option. Turner would find his dream scenario with the Lakers as a secondary offensive player just there to hit open shots.

Defense would be his strong suit since he gives them size and versatility. Most importantly, the Lakers can find a replacement for Ayton without having to trade any significant players. Turner would boost the Lakers into a secondary contender, assuming they make the other necessary moves to remain competitive.