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Lakers Lose Jonathan Kuminga to West Rival Despite Much Bigger Offer

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Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors drives against Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers offered Jonathan Kuminga more money, a starting job and greater contractual security.

It still was not enough to bring the athletic forward to Los Angeles.

Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves that includes a player option, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday. Agent Aaron Turner told ESPN that Kuminga chose Minnesota over offers from the Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers’ proposal would have paid Kuminga more than $12 million annually across three seasons while giving him a similar place in the starting lineup, according to Charania.

Kuminga instead accepted substantially less money for a shorter commitment and more control over his future.

Lakers Miss Out Despite Strong Offer

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five

Getty Jonathan Kuminga chose to join Anthony Edwards in Minnesota over Luka Doncic in Los Angeles. The Lakers lost their coveted forward to the Timberwolves, one of their rivals in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles had pursued Kuminga for much of the offseason, viewing the 23-year-old as a potential frontcourt complement to Luka Doncic. His size, downhill force and ability to defend multiple positions offered an athletic dimension the Lakers wanted around their franchise centerpiece.

The Lakers apparently did more than make a recruiting pitch. They offered the role and salary Kuminga had spent much of the summer seeking.

Minnesota, however, mounted a relentless monthlong recruitment.

Charania reported that Anthony Edwards played a significant part in the Timberwolves’ “full-court recruiting press.” Minnesota president Tim Connelly traveled to Miami earlier this month for a four-hour, face-to-face meeting with Kuminga, while coach Chris Finch held productive conversations with him about his prospective role.

The Wolves also offered the best financial tool available to them — the taxpayer midlevel exception — and a larger on-court opportunity.

Those efforts overcame the Lakers’ richer bid.

Kuminga is expected to start alongside Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. His player option also provides a relatively quick path back to free agency if he turns that opportunity into a breakout season.

Lakers Could Pivot to Bruce Brown

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

Getty LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against Bruce Brown of the Denver Nuggets and Jeff Green #32 of the Denver Nuggets during the second half in game three of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 36 games last season. His market never fully reflected the appeal of a former No. 7 overall pick with rare physical tools, in part because questions have followed him about shooting, consistency and finding the right role.

His rejection is particularly notable because Los Angeles did not lose a conventional bidding war. The Lakers offered roughly twice Minnesota’s annual salary, based on the reported terms, and an additional season. Kuminga nevertheless prioritized flexibility, Minnesota’s persistent recruitment and the chance to grow with Edwards and Ball.

Los Angeles now must revisit the thinning free-agent market. NBA insider Jake Fischer previously linked the Lakers to NBA champion Bruce Brown, who would offer championship experience, defensive versatility and secondary playmaking.

Brown would represent a more proven win-now addition, but he does not carry Kuminga’s combination of youth, explosiveness and untapped upside.

The Lakers still have star power and postseason ambition, but their pursuit of Kuminga showed that the front office recognized the roster needed another athletic, switchable forward.

Now that player will compete against them in the Western Conference — after Minnesota’s aggressive recruitment persuaded him to leave the Lakers’ bigger offer on the table.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Lakers Lose Jonathan Kuminga to West Rival Despite Much Bigger Offer

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