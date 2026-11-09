Lakers Get Major Luka Doncic Injury Boost Ahead of Hawks Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers appear set to welcome back their biggest star after winning without him Sunday night.

Luka Doncic was absent from the NBA’s official injury report released Monday at 1 p.m. ET, putting him on track to return against the Atlanta Hawks after missing Sunday’s 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Doncic sat out the opening game of the back-to-back because of lower-back tightness.

His removal from the injury report is an encouraging development for Los Angeles, which enters Monday riding a five-game winning streak.

However, the Lakers have not officially announced their starting lineup for the 7 p.m. matchup at State Farm Arena.

Lakers Get Encouraging Luka Doncic Injury Update

Doncic has been one of the NBA’s most dominant offensive players through the opening weeks of the season.

The 27-year-old entered the weekend averaging a league-leading 40.1 points per game.

He has been even more productive recently, averaging 45 points, nine rebounds and 7.8 assists over his previous four appearances.

That stretch included a season-high 53 points in Friday’s 124-118 victory over Portland.

But the Lakers decided to hold him out Sunday as they began another demanding stretch of their schedule.

It marked Doncic’s second absence of the season.

He previously missed an Oct. 28 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers because of a similar back issue.

The Lakers won both games without him, demonstrating their ability to generate offense even when their leading scorer is unavailable.

Still, having Doncic back would provide coach JJ Redick with considerably more flexibility against Atlanta.

Lakers Survive Pistons Behind Austin Reaves’ 43 Points

Los Angeles didn’t need Doncic to extend its winning streak Sunday.

Austin Reaves scored 43 points as the Lakers held off a furious Detroit comeback.

The Lakers built a commanding 40-14 advantage early in the second quarter before the Pistons gradually reduced the deficit.

Detroit threatened to steal the game late, but Reaves helped Los Angeles preserve the victory.

Ziaire Williams and Collin Sexton added 17 points apiece, while Walker Kessler finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

The victory improved the Lakers to 9-2.

However, Reaves emerged from the game with an illness designation and was listed as questionable for Monday.

Quentin Grimes was also ruled out because of a right finger sprain.

Those developments make Doncic’s expected return even more important.

Luka Doncic Returns to Familiar Territory

Monday’s matchup also carries an interesting historical connection for Doncic.

Atlanta selected him with the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft before trading his rights to Dallas for Trae Young and a future first-round selection.

Eight years later, Doncic returns as the centerpiece of a Lakers team trying to remain among the Western Conference’s early leaders.

The Hawks have momentum of their own, entering Monday on a four-game winning streak.

Atlanta improved to 7-4 after Saturday’s 124-121 victory over Brooklyn.

Both teams have been playing their best basketball of the young season.

For Los Angeles, getting Doncic back would be another reason for optimism.

After watching Reaves carry the offense in Detroit, the Lakers could have their primary playmaker available again when they try to win their sixth consecutive game.