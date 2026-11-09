Lakers Get Encouraging Quentin Grimes Injury Update After Pistons Win

The Los Angeles Lakers received encouraging news about Quentin Grimes after an injury scare threatened to put a damper on Sunday’s 121-116 road victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Grimes injured a finger on his right hand during the fourth quarter and underwent X-rays at Little Caesars Arena, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The results came back negative.

The update offered some relief for Los Angeles, which had already entered the game without Luka Doncic because of lower-back tightness.

However, the Lakers have not confirmed whether Grimes will be available for Monday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Lakers Receive Quentin Grimes Injury Update After Locker Room Exit

Grimes started in place of Doncic and helped Los Angeles build a commanding early lead against Detroit.

The veteran guard finished with 12 points, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes. He shot 4-for-12 from the field, including 2-for-5 from 3-point range.

However, his night took an unexpected turn during the fourth quarter.

Grimes checked out with 9:14 remaining and later headed to the Lakers’ locker room accompanied by a member of the medical staff.

McMenamin initially reported the departure without identifying the injury.

He subsequently revealed that Grimes had injured a finger on his right hand and that X-rays taken at the arena showed no fracture.

While the negative results are encouraging, they do not necessarily mean Grimes has been cleared to play.

Los Angeles could provide additional information before Monday’s game.

Austin Reaves Carries L.A. Without Luka Doncic

The Lakers needed another strong performance from Austin Reaves with Doncic sidelined.

Reaves delivered, scoring a season-high 43 points to help Los Angeles extend its winning streak to five games.

The Lakers appeared headed for a comfortable victory after racing to a 38-14 lead in the first quarter.

Detroit refused to go away.

The Pistons gradually erased the deficit and eventually tied the game during the fourth quarter.

Reaves responded with several timely baskets, including a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute.

Ziaire Williams and Collin Sexton each contributed 17 points, while Walker Kessler provided 12 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks.

The victory improved Los Angeles to 9-2.

Doncic, meanwhile, missed his second game of the season because of lower-back tightness.

The Slovenian superstar had scored a season-high 53 points in Friday’s 124-118 victory over Portland.

His absence forced coach JJ Redick to make adjustments, including moving Grimes into the starting lineup.

Lakers Face Another Injury Question Before Hawks Game

Los Angeles has little time to recover before facing Atlanta on Monday.

The matchup completes a back-to-back and places additional importance on the health of the Lakers’ backcourt.

Grimes has provided valuable perimeter defense, outside shooting and secondary ballhandling.

Those contributions become particularly important when Doncic is unavailable.

For now, the negative X-rays represent a positive development after Grimes’ abrupt locker-room exit.

Whether he can return to action immediately remains uncertain.

The Lakers will hope Sunday’s injury scare proves minor as they try to extend their winning streak during a demanding road trip.