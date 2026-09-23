Lakers Media Day, Training Camp, And Key 2026-27 Dates Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers head into the 2026-27 NBA season with a ton of attention and pressure. Perhaps not as much as if LeBron James were still on the roster, but now led by Luka Doncic, the Lake Show will continue to be one of the most covered and discussed franchises from the time media day and training camp start until they play their last game of the year.

With the upcoming NBA season right around the corner, like every other team in the league, the Lakers are about to have their media day and begin training camp.

The team made big changes this offseason, and while there are still questions about the last roster cut and who will fill out the starting lineup, training camp is expected to give answers to those questions Lakers fans have been wanting to know all summer.

Lakers Media Day And Training Camp Dates

With the Lakers’ opening game of the year less than a month away, the team is set to have media day and training camp coming up very shortly. Here are the dates for both and what to expect from each.

Media Day Date: September 28 at roughly 11 am PST

Media Day is when and where team and individual pictures are taken, official interviews are held, and all of the quirky videos fans see on the jumbotron during timeouts and game breaks are filmed. This will be a good time to hear from the Lakers’ new signings and from the players they brought back, with everyone from Doncic to Bronny James to Rob Pelinka talking about their expectations for the season in what is the first official event on the calendar

Training Camp Date (Start): September 29

With all of the players back in town for media day, Lakers training camp will start the following morning. There will be private workouts and training sessions, as the front office and coaching staff will see how this new-look roster plays on the court together. Training camp is expected to be when the Lakers decide on the one player who will be dropped from the team, and presumably who will fill the starting lineup alongside Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Walker Kessler.

Other Key Dates For Los Angeles

Preseason Opener: October 5

The Lakers will play the Sacramento Kings in their preseason opener. It will be the first time the roster plays competitive basketball and will give fans a first glimpse at this group as a whole. This is the first of five preseason games Los Angeles will play before opening night.

Season Opener: October 21

Everything officially begins on the season opener, as the Lakers will play the Golden State Warriors. This is where everything comes together, and the franchise’s push for championship number 18 starts. It will be the first season with Doncic fully leading the charge with a new group of teammates around him.

LeBron James Game: December 25

LeBron's first game back in LA? Sixers/Lakers on Christmas Day 🎁 https://t.co/Yf1u3J1TiG — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2026

Perhaps the biggest game of the Lakers season comes on Christmas Day, as they will face off against the former franchise star and his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will be played in Los Angeles and will be the first chance for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer who left the Lakers this summer to go up against his old team. Despite some reporting about James’ relationship with the franchise, it’s hard to see this matchup not being a wholesome event on the festive holiday.