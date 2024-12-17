Lakers Named Potential Trade Suitor for $114 Million NBA Starter

Dejounte Murray could be a trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers need some fresh faces. JJ Redick’s team has been inconsistent on both sides of the floor over the past six weeks. Right now, the Lakers are 16th in offensive rating and 24th in defensive rating — a far cry from being a contending team.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Rob Pelinka has multiple tradeable assets. Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt are both enticing prospects on the trade market. Should the right player emerge as a target, the Lakers also have some future first-round picks they can dangle.

According to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, a more realistic option could be Dejounte Murray. Los Angeles reportedly had interest in the two-way guard before he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans this summer. Swartz noted that Murray could emerge as a potential trade target if the Pelicans decide to pivot toward a roster rebuild.

“If the Pels are willing to listen to offers for Murray just months after trading for him, the Lakers should be the first team to make a call,” Swartz wrote. “Los Angeles tried to get Murray from the Atlanta Hawks last year, and the two-way point guard would dramatically help the Lakers’ 26th-ranked defense.”

Murray has played 10 games for the Pelicans this season. He’s averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 36.4% from the field. He is in the first year of his four-year $114 million deal, earning an average of $28.5 million per season.

Lakers Unlikely to Trade Austin Reaves

As the Lakers continue to chase another NBA championship, the front office is expected to make most of the roster available for trade. Yet, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, who appeared on a recent episode of the Buha’s Block podcast, Austin Reaves is expected to be kept out of trade discussions.

“They’ve been mostly stagnant for almost two years in terms of making moves,” Amick said. “They’ve been very reluctant, specifically to discuss Austin Reaves. Who I only highlight because he’s a good young player on a very team-friendly contract that would inspire other teams to play ball negotiating-wise. But that, to my knowledge, is still a non-starter.”

Play

Reaves has proven himself to be a high-level contributor. He can thrive as part of the starting lineup or as a key component of a second unit. It makes sense the Lakers would want to keep Reaves around. He’s been one of the franchise’s best players over the past few seasons.

Lakers Will Keep LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Outside of Reaves, the Lakers are also expected to retain LeBron James and Anthony Davis beyond the Feb. 6 trade deadline. In a recent article for Spotrac, Keith Smith noted that the veteran duo is likely to be made untouchable. Dalton Knecht could also find his name kept out of negotiations.

“Los Angeles has tradable salaries,” Smith wrote. “The only really off-limits players will probably be James, Davis and possibly Knecht (less so for the rookie, but they aren’t just tossing him in deals either). D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, any of the minimum players and, yes, the once-untouchable Austin Reaves could all be moved…For the Lakers, the reason to make an early move is simple: They need to climb the standings.”

If the reporting is true, four Lakers players will be listed as untouchable. That would provide Pelinka with plenty of scope to create packages for potential trade targets. Whether those packages will be enough to bring fresh faces to Los Angeles remains to be seen.