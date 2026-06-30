Lakers Identify New Top Free Agency Target After LeBron Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to cast a wide net as they reshape their roster following LeBron James‘ departure.

Another name has now climbed near the top of that list.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes has emerged as one of the Lakers’ primary free agency targets as Los Angeles begins constructing a roster around Luka Dončić.

“Last night we reported the Lakers’ rising interest in Toronto free agent Sandro Mamukelashvili,” Stein wrote on X. “Now league sources tell @JakeLFischer and me that Philadelphia’s Quentin Grimes is emerging as another top Lakers target.”

The report adds Grimes to a growing list of players linked to Los Angeles after James informed the franchise he would continue his career elsewhere.

Lakers’ Interest in Grimes Continues to Grow

This isn’t the first time the Lakers have been connected to Grimes.

Earlier this month, Bleacher Report salary cap expert Eric Pincus identified the 25-year-old guard as a realistic free-agent option for Los Angeles, citing Philadelphia’s increasingly complicated financial outlook.

Pincus noted that the Lakers could have the financial flexibility to outbid the 76ers, who must balance new deals for Grimes and other free agents while already carrying massive long-term commitments to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

Stein and Fischer’s latest reporting suggests that what once appeared to be a possibility has evolved into a priority.

LeBron’s Exit Opens New Opportunities

The Lakers’ pursuit comes after LeBron James’ decision dramatically changed the organization’s offseason outlook.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Los Angeles will have nearly $50 million in salary-cap flexibility after James informed the team it could move forward without him.

That flexibility has allowed the Lakers to aggressively pursue multiple free agents as they continue building around Dončić.

In recent days, Los Angeles has also been linked to Tobias Harris, Jonathan Kuminga and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Grimes now appears to be among the front office’s most coveted perimeter targets.

Why Grimes Fits Next to Luka Dončić

Since acquiring Dončić, Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has repeatedly emphasized building a roster tailored to his franchise cornerstone.

“The archetype of the roster that we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs,” Pelinka said after the season.

Grimes checks many of those boxes.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists while appearing in 75 games for Philadelphia last season. He also knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game and continued developing into a reliable two-way perimeter player capable of defending multiple positions.

His ability to play on or off the ball would make him a natural complement to Dončić while easing some of the playmaking burden on Austin Reaves.

76ers Face Difficult Decision

Philadelphia’s financial situation could ultimately determine whether Grimes reaches Los Angeles.

After betting on himself by accepting a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer last summer, Grimes enters unrestricted free agency at a time when the 76ers are already carrying expensive long-term contracts throughout their roster.

Earlier reports indicated Grimes initially sought a contract worth approximately $30 million annually before eventually resetting his market by taking the qualifying offer.

Now, after another productive season, he appears poised to generate the robust interest that eluded him a year ago.

For the Lakers, that growing market includes at least one certainty.

According to Stein and Fischer, Grimes has evolved from a player worth monitoring into one of Los Angeles’ top offseason priorities as the franchise enters the post-LeBron era.