Lakers Proposed to Land Nikola Jokic for 4 Players, Draft Picks in Massive Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers could line up for a major move this offseason to set up a contention window. With one major trade already concluded in the East, the Lakers can do theirs in the West.

While a long shot, bringing Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to L.A. is not impossible.

In a proposed blockbuster trade, the Lakers would receive Jokic. The Nuggets, in turn, would receive Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, and Jake LaRavia. They also get a 2028 first round pick, a 2028 first round pick swap, 2030 first-round pick swap and the 2031 first-round pick.

This looks highly unlikely to be made for many obvious reasons. The Lakers have already committed Reaves to a new five-year extension, and even if the Nuggets wanted to move any of their core stars, it won’t be Jokic.

However, stranger moves have occurred in the trade market, and the Nuggets could be open to moving some major salaries towards a new direction.

The Lakers Path to a Nearly Impossible Nikola Jokic Move

Denver is not in the most comfortable position cap-wise. It is currently positioned slightly just under the second apron limit and will face serious constraints to try to retain its contention core.

Both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have been linked to trades, and while Jokic seems untradable at this point, it won’t be far-fetched that he, too, will be on the way out. The Nuggets have always been regular playoff teams, but haven’t found that 2023 championship momentum.

Jokic is on a supermax deal, which makes him a significant commitment. His $59 million cap hit slated for 2026-27 makes him one of the highest earners in the league.

Even by Lakers standards, taking Jokic’s salary while also having Luka Doncic will take a toll on their cap. But it won’t be going against a win-now scenario that other franchises have done.

Moving Reaves in this deal is the pathway for the Lakers. His $185 million maximum extension all but surely kept his place as a key piece rather than a trade chip. Moving him would have been difficult even before his new deal, given his importance to the roster.

However, if put on a scale and there is an opportunity to get Jokic for Reaves, the Lakers will most likely take the Serbian center in a heartbeat.

Reaves’ deal, despite having a cap hold of $20.9 million, won’t cut it alone to fit Jokic’s salary, which is why the Lakers will have to attach pieces to make the necessary room.

Giving up Jokic, will have to rely on the Nuggets’ willingness to move in another direction. A Jokic trade haul would likely demand significant future picks for the franchise to even consider it, because they may move away from their contention phase.

The Lakers don’t have an abundance of draft capital and can offer three additional pick swap options, but a team featuring Jokic, Doncic, and possibly LeBron James if he re-signs wouldn’t lose enough games for those swaps to convey meaningfully.

Jokic’s Ideal Fit With the Lakers’ Star Core

While more of a fantasy scenario, Jokic alongside Doncic and James would instantly be favorites in the West. The Serbian big already has the European connection, Doncic, and they both are two of the best playmakers in the entire league.

Jokic led the league in rebounds and assists this past season, and adding him to a roster containing the scoring champion in Doncic is almost a mismatch for everyone else.

James is an unrestricted free agent and could join on a reduced deal if the direction tends towards a serious title push.

While an expensive roster and likely one to deplete their future flexibility, the Lakers will seek serious contention if they manage to pull a Jokic trade.





