Lakers Get Vital Nikola Jokic Update Amid Nuggets Struggles

Although Nikola Jokic has repeatedly voiced his desire to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets, a new report suggests he could change course if the team’s struggles continue — potentially clearing a path for the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to NBA insider Tim Kawakami, “there’s nothing guaranteed” about Jokic remaining in the Mile High City past the 2026-27 season.

“I’ve been hearing this for a little while. It’s an open thing. It’s an open thing. He’s very likely to go back to Denver, but it’s an open thing,” Kawakami said.

“There’s nothing guaranteed about him going back to sign a long extension with Denver.”

Kawakami’s report comes amid Denver’s subpar start to the season, with Jokic and Co. opening 5-4 after taking a loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Can Lakers Steal Nikola Jokic?

As Denver struggles to contend in a stacked Western Conference, an opportunity could emerge for the Lakers to swoop in and target Jokic — pairing the Serbian superstar with his good friend Luka Doncic. Los Angeles could hypothetically offer a package centered around Walker Kessler or Austin Reaves, though trade restrictions keep both players off the table until Jan. 15, 2027.

The Lakers don’t have the outright cap space to pursue Jokic next summer — should he decline his $62.8M player option. However, the Lakers could pursue him in a sign-and-trade scenario while potentially sending Kessler or Reaves to Denver.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Hit Slump

Even with a fully healthy starting lineup, the Nuggets rank 13th in offensive rating and a concerning 21st in defense — a far cry from the championship contender of recent years. If their struggles persist, could Jokic begin considering a change of scenery?

The Ringer’s Howard Beck isn’t ruling out the possibility.

“…If things got truly dark in Denver, Jokic could simply decline his $62 million option next summer and explore free agency,” Beck said when Denver started the season 1-2.

“We’re not there yet. But Jokic lashing out at Nuggets fans—twice!—for booing in the season’s opening week certainly sounds like a player losing patience.”

At the start of the season, Jokic reiterated his desire to retire a Nugget.

“If they want me,” Jokic said of re-upping with the Nuggets on Media Day.

“I’ve been more than open about it. Hopefully, they trust me,” he said in reference of the Nuggets front office taking him for his word.

Earlier this offseason, Jokic declined a four-year, $278M extension — a strategic move that leaves him eligible to sign a five-year, $359.5M supermax deal next summer.