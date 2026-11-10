Nikola Jokic May Leave The Nuggets If Struggles Persist, Says Insider

Nikola Jokic may not sign a contract extension with the Denver Nuggets after this season as the team continues to struggle this season, according to an NBA insider.

NBA insider Tim Kawakami stated on The TK Show alongside Sam Amick that Nikola Jokic signing a long-term extension with the Denver Nuggets is “an open thing” and not 100% guaranteed, though he remains likely to stay.

No Guarantee That Nikola Jokic Will Stay With Denver Nuggets

Jokic declined a four-year, $278 million extension offer from the Nuggets during the 2026 offseason to wait for the 2027 offseason, when he becomes eligible for a historic five-year supermax contract worth an estimated $359.5 million to $388 million.

“I’ve been hearing this for a little while. It’s an open thing. It’s an open thing. He’s very likely to go back to Denver, but it’s an open thing,” Kawakami said.

“There’s nothing guaranteed about him going back to sign a long extension with Denver.”

Jokic is on the final guaranteed year of his contract and holds a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-2028 season.

While Jokic is still putting up strong all-around numbers to open the 2026-2027 NBA season, his scoring output and shooting efficiency have dropped noticeably compared to his usual MVP standards.

Through his first nine games, Jokić is averaging 23.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, which marks his lowest scoring pace since the 2019–20 campaign.

The most glaring issue has been a major slump from the 3-point range, where he is connecting on just 22.5% of his attempts, down sharply from 38.0% last season. This pulled his overall field-goal percentage down to 48.8%.

The Nuggets are dwindling in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference standings. They are currently at 5-4.

Nikola Jokic Teases Possible Exit, But Reiterates That He Should Still Sign With The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has repeatedly affirmed his plan to sign a long-term contract extension with the Denver Nuggets in the 2027 offseason, though recent league chatter suggests a commitment is not yet set in stone.

Before the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season, Jokic jokingly left the door open by adding “if they want me” during media day.

“If they want me,” the three-time NBA MVP, the only second-round pick to be one ever, said jokingly. “I’ve been more than open about it. Hopefully, they trust me.”

Jokic wants to be remembered as a legend in Denver. He led the team to its first NBA championship in nearly five decades in 2023.

“I was here when we basically were a so-so team and we won a championship, and we still have a capability and have opportunity to compete on a high level, and to win a championship,” said Jokic. “For me, it’s legacy. You want to be legendary, and you want to be remembered, so I think that’s the way how you do it, in my way of thinking.”

“Fighting with your friends against other teams is always a fun thing to do.”

Until the contract extension is signed, the rumors about Jokic possibly leaving Denver will continue to persist, especially if the Nuggets struggle this season.