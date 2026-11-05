Lakers Inch Closer To Superstar Addition With New Nikola Jokic Report

For the entire history of the franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers have arguably been the best team in the NBA at landing superstar talent, whether it’s through the trade market or free agency, as seen with LeBron James arriving in 2018 and Luka Doncic in 2025.

Now in a new era led by Doncic, the Lakers have Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler as the other two big names on the roster, but according to one recent major report, the team could be closer to landing one of the best players in NBA history: Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles has previously been linked to Jokic over the past year due to his friendship with Doncic, and following the new buzz about the Serbian potentially leaving Denver, either through free agency next summer or asking for a trade, the Lakers might be inching ever further toward landing the three-time MVP and 2023 NBA Finals winner.

Nikola Jokic Could Be Closer To Leaving The Nuggets In Free Agency Or Asking For A Trade

Two weeks into the 2026-27 NBA season, Jokic’s future in Denver has been in question. He’s gotten into arguments with the fanbase and continues to push off his next contract extension with the team that would make him the highest-paid player in league history.

Recently, according to an article by Howard Beck of The Ringer, the buzz about Jokic leaving next summer when is contract expires or asking for a trade this season has only increased.

“They’ve obviously struggled to build around him since the championship because of the financial constraints,” an unnamed executive told Beck. “Do they finally just say: All right, he’s 31 now; do we just pull the trigger because he’s got a huge extension coming up this summer, and then it’s going to be even harder to build around the guy?”

Though Jokic remains one of the best players in the NBA, the Nuggets haven’t gotten off to a hot start, and Beck’s article only fueled the rumors about him potentially leaving, especially if Denver continues to struggle.

“In this case, if things got truly dark in Denver, Jokic could simply decline his $62 million option next summer and explore free agency,” Beck stated. “We’re not there yet. But Jokic lashing out at Nuggets fans—twice!—for booing in the season’s opening week certainly sounds like a player losing patience.”

Jokic is under contract for the rest of the season and has a player option for next year; however, as the unnamed NBA executive mentioned, it’s clear teams around the league, all but certainly including the Lakers, are ready to pounce if the Serbian center is ready for a change of scenery.

“Twenty-nine executives are not doing their job if they’re not constantly thinking about how to get Jokić on their team,” he added.

Though it was just one recent report, the next few months are huge if Denver wants to keep the best player in franchise history. He hasn’t officially committed to staying in town long-term, which opens the idea of him taking his talents elsewhere, with Los Angeles heavily in the mix as his next team.

Lakers Have Previous Links To 3x NBA MVP With Close Luka Doncic Relationship

There have been previous rumors about Jokic’s future with the Nuggets, and while they’ve led to nothing so far, that hasn’t stopped the buzz about him potentially joining up with Doncic on the Lakers.

Previously, it was Sam Quinn of CBS Sports who threw out the idea of the Lakers either trading for Jokic or adding him in free agency.

“For the time being, both Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo are set to become free agents in 2027,” Quinn wrote last summer. “They are banking on someone, whether it’s Antetokounmpo, Jokić or someone we aren’t expecting, to become unhappy somewhere else. The cap space is their leverage, their way of saying ‘you can give us your star or we can take him.’”

“Should things go south in Denver, he’d have a close friend waiting for him in Los Angeles.”

There is a well-documented friendship between Doncic and Jokic. With the Slovenian star likely poised to stay with the Purple and Gold for the foreseeable future, the Serbian has been, and should continue to be, the next superstar target for the Lakers.

Play

“The 29 other teams are playing one game. The Lakers are playing another,” Quinn added. “Other teams worry about losing their stars. The Lakers plot to steal everyone else’s…They didn’t have to worry about Dončić forcing his way out, and they won’t have to worry about someone trying to join him.”

Additionally, in a similar sense, with the Nuggets losing Peyton Watson this summer and the team’s roster this season not looking like one that competes for a championship, Tyler Watts discussed Jokic as a possible name to join the Lakers should he decide on leaving Denver.

“The Los Angeles Lakers would love to add Nikola Jokic to their roster, and the odds of landing him improved after the Denver Nuggets traded Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing,” he wrote. “Things are headed south in Denver, and Luka Doncic gives the Lakers a serious chance to steal the Joker if he ever decides to change teams.”

“The three-time MVP may never leave Denver, but Luka would make the Lakers one of his top destinations if he decides to switch teams,” Watts added. “There has long been chatter about Jokic and Doncic playing together. There is an opportunity to make it happen next summer if the Joker changes his mind.”

To be clear, Jokic remains with the Nuggets, and any reporting on his uncertain future is still just in the rumor stage.

However, with his ties to Doncic and the Los Angeles’ knack for landing superstar talent, the Lakers should be considered the top landing spot for the three-time MVP and best center of a generation.

It still has to be determined what will happen with Jokic in the Mile High City, but if he’s ready to move on, Hollywood will be calling his name.