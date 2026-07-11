Lakers Proposed to Land 23-Year-Old OKC Star in Major Bronny James Trade

With LeBron James deciding to move on from the Los Angeles Lakers, the future of his son Bronny James might also be outside L.A., ending the franchise’s long-standing James family chapter.

The Lakers are in the midst of a roster haul and could look to open up more roster slots. This means that Bronny James could be expendable this offseason, but the real work comes in who the Lakers can deal with to move him.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers could send out James, Dalton Knecht and a 2032 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for rising guard Cason Wallace.

While this is a best-fit scenario, the Lakers will have to bank on OKC moving Wallace, who has shown promise in recent years.

Lakers Forced to Decide Between Trading or Keeping Bronny James

Aside from the LeBron factor, James isn’t fully expected to crack a decent role in this new Lakers movement. His minutes did improve in 2025-26, but in Year 3, moving between the NBA and G League would stunt his growth further.

Surprisingly, the franchise didn’t waive James and guaranteed him his contract for next season. His deal is worth $2.3 million, but that commitment is not ironclad. The organization has to choose to keep the 21-year-old guard or use him as a trade chip.

Before the elder James informed the Lakers about moving, it was speculated that the Lakers would move him and his son as part of a sign-and-trade package. Even at that, most teams interested in signing the 22-time All-Star are hinting at adding the younger James.

This framework gives James the chance to prove himself away from his father’s shadow. Moving on from James this way gives the Lakers better returns than moving him separately. His production hasn’t gotten to the level to give the franchise a decent return on assets.

The Thunder will get two pieces to slot into their depth rotation. It was always expected that Knecht would be a trade piece. The young forward also has an upside, but could do with a change of scenery.

OKC also gets a first-round pick, which may compel them to make this deal. It guarantees future flexibility while adding two pieces with a lower salary than what they are giving up.

For the Lakers, they get a young upside talent in Wallace that can help contribute reasonable minutes.

Adding Wallace to the Roster

Wallace, 22, represents a better rotational upgrade to Bronny and Knecht. He has already played for a championship-caliber roster and has accumulated more starting minutes than the Lakers’ outgoing duo.

Drafted in 2023, Wallace earned All-Rookie honors in his debut season and has contributed to a Thunder team with top-tier defensive ratings.

The Lakers could do more with Wallace’s contribution than having Bronny and Knecht on limited minutes. Knecht did see reasonable minutes in his rookie year, but had a significant drop in 2025-26

L.A.’s front office has already made significant additions, investing in youth like Walker Kessler. While a championship ring around Luka Doncic is a priority, an injection of valuable young players like Wallace can help balance the roster.





