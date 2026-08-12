Lakers Proposed to Land Peyton Watson in Blockbuster 5-Team, 10-Player Trade

The more time passes in Denver without a solution to the Peyton Watson situation, the more speculation will link the 23-year-old rising star to the Los Angeles Lakers.

We are nearly two weeks into August, and Watson remains a restricted free agent. Watson and the Nuggets have failed to close the gap in contract negotiations, mainly because the Nuggets simply don’t possess the financial power to furnish Watson with the deal he is looking for.

Watson was reportedly turned off by Denver’s offer earlier this offseason, which was a deal that would have paid him in the ballpark of $14-$18 million in average annual value. Watson is reportedly seeking a deal that pays him closer to what teammate Christian Braun earns annually. (Braun is on a five-year, $125 million deal.)

With the Lakers needing a starting wing, it makes too much sense for the team to go after Watson. Landing him is possible but extremely tricky.

Lakers Go for Peyton Watson in Massive Five-Team Deal

There’s no denying that the Lakers would comfortably be able to call this offseason a win if it ended in a sign-and-trade for Watson. With Watson’s Denver exit appearing more likely, here’s a five-team trade scenario involving the Clippers, Pistons and Bucks that gets the Nuggets back above water financially and sends Watson to L.A.

Lakers receive: Peyton Watson (sign-and-trade; three-year, $82.7 million contract, Kris Dunn and a 2029 second round pick (via DET)

Bucks receive: Aaron Gordon, Derrick Jones Jr., a 2027 second round pick (via DET) and a 2032 second round pick (via LAC)

Nuggets receive: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, a 2031 first round pick (via MIL), and second round picks in 2031, 2032 and 2033 (via LAL)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Bronny James

Clippers receive: Kyle Kuzma and a 2033 second round pick (via MIL)

This hypothetical massive five-team gets the Nuggets under the second apron by trading Gordon. The Nuggets would then be allowed to take back players in a sign-and-trade for Watson.

The Bucks get compensated two win-now players and draft picks for moving Jaquez, a young potential future All-Star.

The Pistons add to their already elite defense and pick up the 21-year-old James. The Clippers take on the final year of Kuzma’s contract and a second round pick to boot.

Does Watson Move L.A. to Top Title-Contention Status?

Still just 23, Watson has shown his upside as a future two-way superstar. He especially displayed his potential when the Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic for roughly a month last season.

Watson would be an instant starter in L.A. and someone who would play a significant role. Perhaps only injury concerns would give the Lakers cause to pause in a deal for Watson.

“I started to think more about it. I think there is some concern here with Peyton Watson’s health where you are potentially taking a gamble with the hamstring situation,” Lakers insider Jovan Buha expressed. “The flip side would be, I think, realistically, if we’re putting on the purple and gold tinted glasses here, we don’t know if Cameron Carr or Adou Thiero will ever be as good as the version of Peyton Watson we just saw this past season. Like I think there’s a chance that either one can get to that level, but I think it’s far from a guarantee.”

Watson averaged roughly 14 points per game and shot 41 percent from the 3-point line last season. A rangy 6-foot-8 wing, Watson would immediately elevate the Lakers’ ceiling on both sides of the floor.