Lakers Get Good News on $30M Top Trade Target as Deal Edges Closer

The Los Angeles Lakers still have an opportunity to add a starting-level wing after a summer that left them short of one top target. Quentin Grimes, who was among the early additions, is the current starting small forward, while Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams hold the depth.

The Lakers can work with that, as well as rookie Cameron Carr; however, each of these options may not be the two-way starter they chased when Jonathan Kuminga was the name on every rumor board.

According to Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk, the Lakers could turn to Los Angeles Clippers star Derrick Jones Jr. as a strong fallback option. And with L.A. in disarray after the NBA dropped the hammer, moving Jones, according to Rovenchuk, has become a truly realistic option.

“Derrick Jones Jr. has a proven track record of success with Luka Doncic,” Rovenchuk wrote. “That makes him an excellent fallback option at starting forward for the Los Angeles Lakers after missing out on Jonathan Kuminga. Him being on the Los Angeles Clippers would be the main hold-up”

Kuminga opted against signing with L.A, instead joining the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite being a miss, it has given the Lakers a new perspective on a backup plan.

Lakers’ Dream Trade is “Realistic” Now

The Clippers just finalized the trade that will Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors. The deal had stalled for so long due to an investigation into the franchise and Leonard.

Leonard’s departure and a series of punishments will force the Clippers into moves they wouldn’t normally do, like trading with the Lakers. They would have to move Jones to get some sort of return from the Lakers.

Los Angeles would have to move pieces to clear a pathway for Jones’ salary. He has just one year left on his deal, which puts him close to unrestricted free agency status.

“If Jones wants to remain in Los Angeles, the Lakers offer a far clearer path to a competitive environment and coming payday while also allowing the former Slam Dunk champion to largely stay put,” Rovenchuk added. “That is a generous interpretation of the previous statement, but it does hold weight.”

The Clippers lost five future first round picks as part of the league’s punishment. The Lakers would likely not be putting forward a first round pick as well as pieces for Jones. However, there would be enough to make every party satisfied.

How Jones Could Elevate the Purple-and-Gold

Jones is by no means a star who can elevate the roster to championship levels, but he is the best option now, especially as Kuminga is no longer an option.

The catch for Jones is that he gets to stay in the same city, play with a former teammate (hey, Luka!) and enter the final year of a deal with a possible starting role rather than — well, let’s face it — being stuck with the Clippers, who are adding Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick in the deal for Leonard.

“The Lakers need Jones to identify them as (a) preferred destination in a potential trade,” Rovenchuk wrote. “Should that come to pass, Pelinka would have few reasons to back away from forking over the necessary assets to land a proven fit next to Doncic.”

Jones played with Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, who made the Finals in 2024 under Doncic’s on-court stewardship.