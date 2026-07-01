Lakers Receive Great News as Pistons Lose $52 Million Star in Free Agency

With the departure of LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, the Los Angeles Lakers are teetering to start free agency. And that’s putting it kindly.

That’s three starting-caliber players — including a megastar in James — walking away in a span of less than 24 hours.

As the Lakers continue their quest for a new starting center, they are seriously lacking starpower and depth at the wing position. That’s where the addition of former Detroit Pistons star Tobias Harris could do wonders.

Lakers Can Benefit Hugely With Pistons’ Loss of Key Playoff Star

According to The Athletic David Aldridge, Harris is set to leave the Pistons after the franchise signed high-flying forward John Collins to a three-year, $51 million deal. With the Lakers needing some sort of solution at the forward position, Harris could be a life-saving addition to the roster.

“With the John Collins signing, the Detroit Pistons are moving on from Tobias Harris,” Aldridge reported Wednesday. “The veteran forward started meetings with five other teams after the negotiating period began last night; those meetings will continue today, according to a league source who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations.”

While it is unclear if the Lakers are among the five teams Harris is aiming to meet with, ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported this week that the Lakers have Harris on their free agent radar.

Last season, Harris averaged a modest 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game — but he upped his scoring to over 18 points per game in the playoffs, where he was Detroit’s most potent scoring option, save for superstar point guard Cade Cunningham.

Adding Harris won’t fix all problems for the Lakers. It won’t even be an answer to the loss of James. But Harris would make a worthy addition to an L.A. team that (quite literally) has no one it can rely on for even eight points per game as presently constituted.

Can Lakers Jump Ahead as Frontrunners for 15-Year Pro?

The Lakers might need to go all-in to land Harris following the departures of James, Smart and Kennard.

In his 15 seasons, Harris has been a model of consistency. He has been a scoring constant and a player worthy to be labeled as the third or fourth best player on a championship-level team.

If the Lakers were to add Harris, he would slot into the James role as the third scoring-option and someone who might be a cleaner fit alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Harris has had multiple seasons scoring at least 19 points per game. Even though his scoring was more moderate last season, Harris demonstrated he could still be a dependable playoff scoring option despite being 33 years old.

In the 2026 postseason, where the Pistons played two seven-games series with Harris in a pivotal role, the veteran swingman registered eight games of 20 or more points. He even logged a 30-point outing in a 22-point Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Harris is no James. But the Lakers’ best bet at replacing James may be Harris.