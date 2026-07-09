Lakers Urged to Pursue $89 Million Two-Way Wing Over Jonathan Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers may be prioritizing the wrong forward.

After California Post reporter Khobi Price reported that Los Angeles considers P.J. Washington’s upcoming four-year, $88.8 million contract too expensive, Lakers insider Jovan Buha argued the Mavericks forward would be a smarter long-term investment than Jonathan Kuminga.

Speaking on his Buha’s Block podcast, Buha said he was surprised by the Lakers’ reported stance on Washington’s contract.

“Khobi also had a nugget in there that I think is notable… he reported the price from the Lakers’ perspective for P.J. Washington is too high,” Buha said. “I was surprised by that and I also vehemently disagree with that assessment from the Lakers’ perspective.”

Rather than viewing Washington’s contract as a deterrent, Buha believes it fits exactly what the Lakers are trying to build around Luka Dončić.

Washington Fits Lakers’ Timeline

Price reported that the Lakers have long been connected to Washington in trade discussions but are hesitant to absorb the four-year, $88.8 million veteran extension he signed with Dallas in September 2025.

That extension begins with the 2026-27 season, keeping Washington under contract through 2029-30.

Buha argued that long-term commitment should be viewed as a strength rather than a weakness.

“He’s locked up for four years,” Buha said. “He also fits with you’re trying to get everyone on the same timeline.”

The Lakers have spent the offseason assembling a younger core around Dončić, Austin Reaves and newly acquired center Walker Kessler. Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili are also under multi-year contracts, while Dončić is widely expected to eventually sign a long-term extension.

Adding Washington, Buha argued, would give Los Angeles another proven starter entering his prime whose contract aligns with the rest of that core.

Washington, who turns 28 in August, averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks in 56 games last season while continuing to establish himself as one of the NBA’s most versatile two-way forwards.

Why Buha Prefers Washington Over Kuminga

Buha’s preference extends beyond contract structure.

He believes Washington has already proven he can thrive in the exact role the Lakers need.

“I think P.J. Washington is a proven commodity,” Buha said. “More of a proven commodity on both sides of the ball.”

Washington was a key starter during Dallas’ run to the 2025 NBA Finals, regularly defending opposing wings and forwards while providing floor spacing, rebounding and secondary scoring.

Kuminga, meanwhile, remains one of the league’s most intriguing upside plays.

The 23-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range in 36 games with the Atlanta Hawks last season. Including the playoffs, he averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds across 22 appearances.

Despite his athletic gifts, Kuminga has yet to establish himself as a full-time starter after beginning his career with the Golden State Warriors before joining Atlanta.

Lakers’ Reported Stance Could Be Negotiating Tactic

Buha also questioned whether the Lakers’ reported reluctance to take on Washington’s contract represents their true position.

“I think there probably is some level of haggling here,” Buha said.

He suggested both teams have reason to publicly strengthen their negotiating leverage during what he described as “smokescreen season.”

The Lakers can portray Washington’s contract as too expensive.

Dallas can counter that Los Angeles’ trade offers are insufficient.

The truth, Buha believes, likely lies somewhere in between.

A Better Long-Term Bet?

If the acquisition cost proves reasonable, Buha said he would prioritize Washington over Kuminga without hesitation.

“If you can get P.J. Washington and it potentially doesn’t cost all of your draft capital, I would do that,” Buha said. “I think that would be a home run for the offseason.”

His reasoning is straightforward.

Washington offers the combination of age, positional versatility, playoff experience and established two-way production that the Lakers have spent months searching for. More importantly, his contract would keep him alongside Dončić, Reaves and Kessler throughout what Los Angeles hopes will become its next championship window.

For a franchise balancing present contention with long-term roster construction, Buha believes paying for proven production is a safer bet than continuing to wager on untapped potential.