Lakers’ Post-LeBron Starting Lineup, Rotation Take Shape After Free Agency Frenzy

The Los Angeles Lakers entered free agency with far more questions than answers.

LeBron James had departed, leaving the franchise to chart a new course around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Rather than chasing another superstar, Lakers president Rob Pelinka spent the opening days of free agency systematically addressing the roster’s biggest weaknesses.

Through the opening wave of free agency, the Lakers have acquired Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade, signed Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton, while securing Reaves with a long-term extension.

Individually, each move filled a need.

Collectively, they revealed a blueprint.

The Lakers aren’t trying to replace James with one player. They’re building a deeper, more balanced roster around Doncic.

A Starting Five Built Around Doncic

The projected opening-night lineup reflects that philosophy.

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Quentin Grimes

PF: Sandro Mamukelashvili

C: Walker Kessler

The fit is evident.

Doncic remains the offensive engine, while Reaves provides secondary playmaking.

Grimes gives Los Angeles the perimeter defender it lacked for much of last season.

Mamukelashvili stretches the floor from the frontcourt, and Kessler anchors the paint as one of the NBA’s premier rim protectors and rebounders.

Instead of surrounding Doncic with high-volume scorers, the Lakers have prioritized complementary players who maximize his strengths.

Lakers’ Second Unit Finally Has Firepower

The Lakers’ bench also appears significantly stronger than it did a season ago.

Projected rotation:

Sexton may prove to be one of the offseason’s most important additions.

Last season, the Lakers averaged just 29.3 bench points per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

Sexton immediately addresses that weakness.

The former lottery pick averaged 15.4 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 40.1% from three-point range last season, while also earning a reputation as a relentless competitor and pesky on-ball defender capable of changing the tempo of games.

Ayton provides experienced depth behind Kessler, Vanderbilt remains the team’s defensive specialist, and the Lakers suddenly have a second unit capable of producing offense instead of merely surviving the minutes without Doncic.

Lakers’ Frontcourt Finally Gets Fixed

Perhaps no weakness received more attention than the frontcourt.

The Lakers ranked 27th in the NBA in rebounding, averaging only 41.0 rebounds per game last season, exposing a lack of size against more physical opponents.

Kessler directly addresses that issue.

One of the league’s elite rebounders and rim protectors, he gives Los Angeles the defensive anchor it has searched for over multiple seasons.

Mamukelashvili complements him with floor spacing and positional versatility, while Ayton provides another capable rebounder and experienced interior presence.

The result is a frontcourt with considerably more size, depth and versatility than the Lakers carried into last season.

Financial Flexibility Still Intact

Just as important as the additions themselves is how the Lakers assembled the roster.

According to salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan, Los Angeles still projects to sit approximately $14.1 million below the NBA’s first tax apron, preserving flexibility for additional moves while still having roster spots to fill.

Gozlan outlined the sequence that allowed the Lakers to maximize their spending power:

Acquired Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade using cap space.

Signed Quentin Grimes with remaining cap room.

Signed Sandro Mamukelashvili with the rest of that cap space.

Used the room mid-level exception to sign Collin Sexton.

Rather than exhausting their resources on one marquee acquisition, the Lakers spread their cap room across multiple rotation players while maintaining financial flexibility.

One Need Still Remains

For all of the progress, one question continues to linger.

According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha of Buha’s Block podcast, the projected roster still lacks another quality wing defender beyond Grimes, leaving Los Angeles somewhat thin at one of the NBA’s premium positions despite its upgrades elsewhere.

That remaining weakness could shape the franchise’s next move.