Lakers Predicted to Part Ways With $18M Wing as Roster Decision Expected

The Los Angeles Lakers have at least one issue to sort out before the new season, which is their roster size. The franchise currently has more names than the league requires after conducting the majority of its summer business.

With 16 players, the Lakers are one shy of the maximum roster slots. While there are opportunities to trade some pieces and add players as well, the thought of cutting some players would be the next likely approach.

According to Lakers Roundtable’s Carlos Yakimowich, that path is now an option, and there are names at the top of the list.

“Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy and Bronny James have been mentioned as possible candidates,” Yakimowich wrote. “However, Knecht appears to be the player most likely to lose his roster spot.”

Knecht is only entering his third year in the NBA and by every metric still a developing star. But between him and James being developmental stars on standard deals, the Lakers may likely cut Knecht and wait for a chance to trade James.

It could be either way, really but James’ deal is relatively smaller compared to Knecht.

Lakers Predicted to Cut Dalton Knecht

This offseason, Knecht was speculated to be one of the Lakers’ trade chips. Not that he would fetch them returns but as a package with other players. Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia were also among highly speculated movers as well but could remain in L.A.

It means that there isn’t a realistic deep rotation depth available for a player like Knecht to even play the limited minutes he has to offer. Also, Los Angeles has made a series of additions at the forward position this summer.

“That leaves Knecht without an obvious role,” Yakimowich added. “He would need to rediscover his shooting while showing significant defensive improvement to earn minutes on a roster attempting to contend around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.”

Knecht doesn’t come across as the type of star to break out soon but he does have promise and upside. However, those may not be what the Lakers need at the moment and they may see no point in being patient and having a developmental star occupying a roster slot.

The Lakers do not look like they need Knecht at the moment. They have added Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams. These three would take up any available minutes for Knecht.

The Possible Outcome for Lakers-Knecht Situation

Knecht is on a low salary, which was the main reason he fits trade packages. However, with a tight tax space no clean structure has appeared for the Lakers to make such a trade.

Maybe the Lakers get a couple of future second round picks for Knecht, but what team would be willing to make the deal happen is another question. Knecht is making $4.2 million and that ordinarily should give him decent minutes in at least a non-competing franchise.

“The Lakers should still attempt to trade Knecht before releasing him,” Yakimowich wrote. “Although his value has declined, his size, shooting background and status as a former first-round pick could appeal to a rebuilding team willing to take a chance on his development.”

The Lakers had planned to move Knecht much earlier than now. At the February trade deadline, he was supposed to join the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Mark Williams but it fell through due to a failed physical.

At this stage of the offseason, finding a team for Knecht would be tough, which brings everything down to being cut.