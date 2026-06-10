Lakers Projected to Make ‘Major Splash’ for $118 Million Star to Join Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers must get busy fast this offseason. After a 53-win season, good for the fourth-seed in the Western Conference, there is plenty of evidence the Lakers are trending in the right direction but still need some retooling.

Last season, L.A. proved it had the ceiling of being a legitimate Western Conference contender; a 16-2 record in March demonstrated that. But two ill-fated injuries to their stars one night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder ruined all plans.

With LeBron James and Austin Reaves’ future with the Lakers remaining uncertain, a few missteps could push the franchise backward. But expert front office handling could raise the Lakers from a longshot title threat to a legitimate one.

Lakers Tabbed as ‘Realistic’ Suitors for Marquee Star

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the Lakers are among three teams that the assets to make a “major splash” for nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks.

Irving, 34, has been connected to the Lakers ever since James’ earlier years with the franchise. With L.A. likely to have James back with Doncic next season, the franchise will have two players who have proven to thrive with Irving as their co-star in the past.

But, as Robinson notes, adding Irving to a Lakers roster containing James would be a challenge.

“Meanwhile, the allure of pairing Kyrie Irving with LeBron James once again remains a major storyline,” Robinson wrote. “The two famously won a historic championship together as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and that baseline chemistry continues to fuel league-wide speculation. However, the financial mechanics present a monumental hurdle for the Los Angeles Lakers, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding James’ own future.”

Last week, Robinson reported the Lakers are among four teams that are “a realistic suitor” for Irving.

Irving did not play in the 2025-26 season due to a torn ACL. According to Robinson, the 34-year-old Dallas star revealed on a live stream he is “definitely close to being over at 100 percent” health as he continues to rehab ahead of next season.

Irving remains a popular face of the league and one of the best guards in the NBA. In the 2024-25 season, Irving averaged 24.7 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting around 47% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line.

The Irving-Luka Doncic Duo Would Make L.A. Formidable, But There are Hurdles in Making it Happen

Because the Lakers intend to retain Reaves, as Robinson notes, they face significant challenges in both signing Reaves to a new contract and potentially acquiring Irving from the Mavericks.

“Because the Lakers cannot afford to lose Reaves’ production or leverage his contract in a trade,” Robinson wrote, “they must look elsewhere on the roster to match Irving’s salary. To get Irving to Hollywood, LA and the Mavericks could work to complete a sign-and-trade deal for Rui Hachimura for approx. $27.3M and shipped him to Dallas alongside Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht ($4,201,080) and included a 2028 First-Round Pick and a 2030 First-Round Pick for Irving.

As teammates in Dallas, Doncic and Irving steered the Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years. After a tough first season in Dallas career following a midseason trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Irving netted 25.6 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the floor.

The Lakers’ top priorities appear to be signing Reaves and James to new contracts. If that works out as planned, L.A. pivoting to a deal for Irving cannot be totally counted out.