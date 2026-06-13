Lakers Proposed Trade Flips Austin Reaves for Defensive Center, Lottery Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers could face one of the most consequential decisions of the NBA offseason if Austin Reaves commands the type of contract many around the league expect.

With the Brooklyn Nets widely viewed as a potential suitor for the emerging guard, NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson has proposed a blockbuster sign-and-trade framework that would dramatically reshape both franchises.

Under the hypothetical proposal, Brooklyn would acquire Reaves on a projected four-year, $179 million contract via sign-and-trade. The Nets would also absorb center Deandre Ayton and forward Jake LaRavia, along with the Lakers’ unprotected first-round draft picks in 2031 and 2033.

In return, Los Angeles would receive center Nic Claxton, veteran wing Terance Mann, forward Ziaire Williams and Brooklyn’s No. 6 overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Though purely speculative, the proposal underscores the difficult decisions the Lakers may have to confront as they continue building around Luka Doncic.

Nets’ Reported Interest Adds Intrigue to Sign-and-Trade Speculation

The framework gained additional intrigue after The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported that multiple front-office sources around the league expect Brooklyn to pursue Reaves aggressively in free agency and potentially offer him a four-year, $178.5 million maximum contract.

That looming offer raises the stakes for Los Angeles.

Reaves has evolved from an undrafted free agent into one of the NBA’s premier secondary creators and one of the Lakers’ most reliable offensive players. Losing him for nothing would be a significant blow, while matching a near-max contract could substantially limit roster flexibility under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement.

Robinson’s proposal presents a third option: turning Reaves’ market value into immediate contributors and future assets.

Proposed Return Addresses Multiple Lakers Needs

On paper, the package would solve several roster issues that surfaced during the Lakers’ playoff run.

Claxton would give Los Angeles the defensive anchor and rim protection it has lacked in recent seasons. Mann would add another physical perimeter defender with playoff experience, while Williams would provide athleticism and developmental upside on the wing.

The inclusion of the No. 6 overall pick could prove equally valuable.

The Lakers could keep the selection and add another young cornerstone around Doncic or leverage the pick in a subsequent move to accelerate their championship timeline.

The framework also aligns with comments made by Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka after the season.

“The archetype of the roster that we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs,” Pelinka said. “Clearly he’s that leader and player for the future that we want to build the right way around.”

Adding size, defense and another premium asset would move Los Angeles closer to that vision.

Lakers Can Outbid Nets, But It Comes With a Cost

A sign-and-trade, however, may not be the Lakers’ preferred solution.

Bleacher Report salary cap expert Eric Pincus recently suggested Los Angeles could simply outbid the market and retain Reaves by offering him a five-year contract beginning at approximately $35 million annually, a deal projected to be worth roughly $203 million.

Such an agreement would exceed the total value of Brooklyn’s reported four-year max offer and keep one of Doncic’s best offensive complements in Los Angeles.

The cost, though, would be significant.

Committing more than $200 million to Reaves would further tighten the Lakers’ financial flexibility and make future roster moves more difficult.

That reality leaves Los Angeles facing a franchise-defining question this summer: pay a premium to keep Reaves as a foundational piece next to Doncic or capitalize on his soaring value through a blockbuster trade package that could reshape the roster for years to come.