Lakers Criticized for Committing ‘Same Mistake’ After Signing 40% 3-PT Shooter

The debate still making the rounds is whether the Los Angeles Lakers have had a good offseason. We know the Lakers were especially active in July, but what will all the roster moves amount to?

Immediately, the attention turns to rising big man Walker Kessler, who was acquired from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade. Some love the Kessler addition, and some laugh at it. That debate won’t stop until Kessler hits the court in his new purple-and-gold threads.

After Kessler came a quick succession of moves, including the free-agent signing of guard Collin Sexton. Now, here’s a player many Lakers fans are split on. Many like what he often brings to the table — the energy, motor, hustle and passion — and the stats typically show Sexton is only slightly below an All-Star-caliber player. For those not exactly happy with the Sexton addition, it has more to do with the Lakers signing a guard when they had — and still have! — a major need in the frontcourt. Throw Sexton in along with Kessler as the Lakers newcomers who will be under an especially hot spotlight next season.

Lakers Hit With Criticism Over Sexton Signing

In his eight years in the NBA, Sexton has moved around a lot, but what cannot be said is that he hasn’t stepped up every time. The Lakers are hoping for the same result. But Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts believes signing Sexton was a misstep by L.A.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have spent on score-first guards for years under Rob Pelinka, and he just repeated the same mistake with Collin Sexton,” Watts wrote. “The 6’3” guard got a two-year, $19.2 million contract using the room exception. It was a significant payday that had fans raising their eyebrows. The Lakers want to contend, but Sexton has never played in a playoff game. He has been dumped by the Jazz, Hornets, and Bulls since June 2025. Sadly, purple-and-gold supporters have seen this movie before.”

Ultimately, Watts believes that the Lakers have failed too many times in the past when taking a chance on a player of Sexton’s ilk to justify doing it again.

“(General manager Rob) Pelinka loves score-first players,” Watts wrote. “He traded for Dennis Schroder in 2020 and signed him back in 2022. Pelinka inked Kendrick Nunn using the taxpayer mid-level exception in 2021. He traded for D’Angelo Russell and signed Gabe Vincent in 2023. Those four guards are all 6’3” or shorter and known for their offensive game. Each had a regrettable stop in LA that forced the Lakers to move on.”

Sexton’s Shelf-Life Short in L.A.?

It is hard to argue that Sexton, who inked a two-year, $19 million contract, was a bad signing when purely considering his production. Sexton has averaged over 18 points and nearly four assists per game while shooting close to 39 percent from the 3-point line over 475 career games. For a player making roughly $9 million per season, that is elite value.

But the Lakers do have a crowded guard rotation, especially if they plan to feature youngsters like Cameron Carr and even Bronny James as time moves along.

For now, Sexton is a dependable veteran ball-handler to have behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, giving the Lakers one of the top guard trios in the league.