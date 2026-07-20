Los Angeles Lakers’ Latest Signing Is Bad News for Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers’ agreement with Matisse Thybulle created more than additional competition in an already crowded backcourt.

It also created a roster problem that could affect Bronny James.

Thybulle agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million contract with Los Angeles, ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday. The addition gives the Lakers 16 players on standard contracts—one above the regular-season limit.

CBS Sports NBA writer Sam Quinn identified James as the most obvious candidate to be moved in the corresponding transaction.

“This takes the Lakers to 16 players, so the follow up here is someone else moving,” Quinn wrote Monday on X. “The obvious guess would be Bronny.”

This takes the Lakers to 16 players, so the follow up here is someone else moving. The obvious guess would be Bronny. https://t.co/6Z5DgCJqIv — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 20, 2026

Quinn presented the possibility as a prediction, not a report that the Lakers are actively shopping James. Los Angeles could also waive a different player or complete a trade involving multiple pieces before the regular season.

Matisse Thybulle Adds Needed Defense

The Lakers’ interest in Thybulle is easy to understand.

A two-time All-Defensive second-team selection, Thybulle gives coach JJ Redick an established point-of-attack defender capable of disrupting opposing guards and wings.

“As far as Thybulle’s fit with the Lakers goes, I think it’s a very good minimum flier,” Quinn wrote. “Durability is the obvious concern, but he’s shot much better in Portland than he did in Philly.”

Thybulle averaged 5.8 points and two rebounds last season while shooting 39.8% from three-point range. His defensive ability fills an obvious need around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, but his addition further complicates the Lakers’ perimeter rotation.

Los Angeles also has Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy and first-round pick Cameron Carr competing for minutes.

That depth places James’ role under scrutiny despite his improvement last season.

Lakers Previously Guaranteed Bronny James’ Contract

James appeared in 42 games, including one start, and averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc.

He entered the rotation late in the season after injuries to Dončić and Reaves, averaging 6.6 points over the final five games. He also received meaningful minutes during the Lakers’ first-round playoff series against Houston.

The Lakers then fully guaranteed James’ $2.3 million salary for the 2026-27 season, signaling they still viewed him as part of their developmental plans.

Dan Woike of The Athletic reported earlier this month that LeBron James’ departure was not considered connected to Bronny’s standing with the organization. According to Woike, assumptions that father and son would automatically remain linked were incorrect.

The younger James is well-liked in the locker room, respected for his work ethic and viewed internally as a player who has progressed considerably.

He averaged 15.6 points for South Bay last season while shooting 56.4% from the field and 45.6% from three-point range. Woike suggested he might be too advanced for another full season in the G League.

Thybulle Signing Forces Another Lakers Move

Those factors make Quinn’s prediction far from inevitable.

The Lakers no longer need to preserve the historic father-son partnership after LeBron informed the franchise he would play elsewhere next season. But Bronny’s guaranteed contract and recent development suggest the organization has evaluated him independently of his father.

Los Angeles must now decide which player is least essential to its Dončić-led future.

Quinn believes Bronny is the obvious choice. Woike’s reporting suggests the Lakers still value him.

Thybulle’s arrival guarantees one thing: Someone must go.