Lakers Linked to 23-Year-Old Standout in Proposed 3-Team Bronny James Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers must soon decide how to proceed with Bronny James in their quest to make more roster upgrades this offseason.

With LeBron James having departed the franchise, his decision to walk in free agency may not only affect him but his son as well. The Lakers are under no obligation to keep his son on the roster and could find options to move him.

In a proposed three-team deal, the Lakers could make a move that gets them a key roster need while answering the Bronny question on his next destination.

In the hypothetical trade, the Atlanta Hawks would acquire Jarred Vanderbilt from Los Angeles and second-round picks in 2032 and 2033. The Lakers would land Jonathan Kuminga from Atlanta in a sign-and-trade. The Cavaliers would then receive Bronny.

The Cavs would be reportedly interested in taking on Bronny as a move to lure his father to sign. This would set up a reunion and a homecoming for the veteran superstar.

Lakers Could Weigh Bronny James Trade for Forward Upgrade

Bronny did have his 2026-27 salary guaranteed and, at only $2.3 million, it is hardly a significant deal. However, it is still a standard contract and the Lakers could move him to open a roster spot. The reality is that he won’t fetch any decent return moving as a single piece.

Kuminga represents a decent addition for the Lakers’ wing needs. He became an unrestricted free agent this summer and is reportedly in L.A.’s next option for incoming pieces. The Lakers, with recent additions, are not currently in a comfortable position to take him on as a direct free agency addition, which makes this framework looks good.

Vanderbilt’s addition in this deal clears up a decent amount of space that can help the Lakers stand on solid ground in taking on Kuminga. Moving him and Bronny for Kuminga is a win for the Lakers, at least in the current sense of things.

The Cavaliers are also reportedly in the mix for Kuminga, but it is dependent on priorities, which appear to be less on the young forward and more on LeBron. The Bronny addition would be tied directly to LeBron and the chances he chose to sign for Cleveland.

Lakers Solve Wing Needs in This Framework

Bronny’s situation remains fluid as things stand. He could end up in any of the locations his father moves to as an incentive piece and a deep rotational player. A father-son reunion is always a story, even as LeBron winds down his career. (At least we think!)

What it points to is that there is little strategic reason for the Lakers to cling to Bronny if a deal materializes that improves the roster. The Lakers need wing additions following key exits and this proposal hands them Kuminga as an incoming piece.

There would be no love lost here because Bronny won’t suddenly be thrust into the main rotation to get solid minutes.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers are aiming for high upside additions to the roster. It has been reflected in their moves with stars like Walker Kessler joining as a main frontcourt piece. Kuminga in the wings would set the core to be a solid unit and for the long term as well.





