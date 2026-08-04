Lakers Star Luka Doncic Makes Major Announcement Amid Roster Shakeup

The final image of Luka Dončić’s first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers was not one the franchise intended to carry into the summer.

Dončić watched from the sideline as Los Angeles was swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals, unable to help after a hamstring injury ended his season in early April.

Three months later, the Lakers’ franchise centerpiece says the injury is behind him.

In an email to fans shared Monday by The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Dončić explained that he initially stepped away from basketball to concentrate on rehabilitation.

“My recovery went great, and I’m 100% healthy again,” Dončić wrote.

It is the clearest update yet on an injury that abruptly changed the Lakers’ championship outlook and welcome news for a franchise that rebuilt almost its entire roster around him.

Luka Doncic’s Injury Ended Lakers’ Playoff Hopes

Dončić suffered the injury April 2 during a blowout loss to Oklahoma City. An MRI initially revealed a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring, leading the Lakers to rule him out for the remainder of the regular season.

Further evaluation in Spain revealed more extensive damage than the original imaging showed, Woike and Sam Amick previously reported. Dončić received treatment overseas and pushed through an aggressive rehabilitation program, but a postseason return never became realistic.

The Lakers survived their first-round series against Houston, winning in six games. Their limitations became impossible to conceal against the Thunder.

Without Dončić’s shot creation and ability to bend a defense, Los Angeles’ margin for error disappeared. The sweep ended a season in which Dončić led the NBA with 33.5 points per game while adding 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Healthy Doncic Takes Control of LeBron-Less Roster

Dončić’s clean bill of health carries even greater significance after LeBron James left for the Philadelphia 76ers.

James was one of eight standard-roster departures. Rui Hachimura signed with the Clippers, Marcus Smart joined Houston, Luke Kennard moved to Phoenix and Jaxson Hayes signed with Utah. The Lakers traded Deandre Ayton to Washington and also moved on from Maxi Kleber and Nick Smith Jr.

Los Angeles responded with nine standard-roster additions: Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney, Jaden Hardy, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and rookie Cameron Carr. The Lakers also added Arthur Kaluma and A.K. Okereke on two-way contracts while retaining two-way guard Chris Mañon.

Austin Reaves re-signed on a four-year deal, leaving Dončić, Reaves and Kessler as the foundation of a younger roster designed to run, defend and create space.

Dončić is not waiting for training camp to bring it together.

The 27-year-old invited the entire Lakers roster—including the two-way players—to Slovenia for a four-day August minicamp, Woike previously reported. The itinerary will include workouts, golf, sightseeing in Ljubljana and team-bonding activities.

The gesture is an early declaration of ownership from a player stepping into the leadership space James occupied for eight seasons.

Dončić wrote that taking time away from basketball each offseason allows him to miss the game and return more motivated. This summer, the pause served a second purpose: allowing his body to heal completely.

Now the Lakers will take their first meaningful steps together on Dončić’s home soil.

Last season ended with him watching. The next one begins with him healthy—and unmistakably in charge.