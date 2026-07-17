Lakers Proposed to Land $89 Million Star Wing in 3-Team Bronny James Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers offseason has been defined as much by who they lost as who they have added. LeBron James’ departure officially pushed Los Angeles into the Luka Doncic era. Rui Hachimura also walked in free agency, leaving the Lakers noticeably thinner on the wing after already lacking size for much of last season.

Finding another starting-caliber forward has quickly become one of Rob Pelinka’s biggest priorities, as evidenced by the Lakers’ ongoing pursuit of free agent star Jonathan Kuminga.

One player who has frequently surfaced in Lakers speculation is Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington. Although no serious talks between the two teams have materialized, one proposed three-team trade would send Washington to Los Angeles while shipping Bronny James to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Proposed Lakers Trade Moves Bronny James and Adds P.J. Washington

In the proposal, the Lakers receive Washington, while Cleveland acquires Jarred Vanderbilt and Bronny James. Dallas lands Max Strus along with a 2032 first-round pick swap and three second-round picks.

Washington spent the last two-plus seasons playing alongside Doncic in Dallas before the Slovenian’s blockbuster move to Los Angeles. (Sorry for bringing it up a gazllionth time, Mavs fans.)

During that stretch, Washington served as the Mavericks’ most dependable two-way forwards and someone who was often the beneficiary of one of those “Luka Magic” passes that led to wide open 3-pointers.

While the Doncic reunion factor might make this trade more attractive for L.A., Washington would simply be a clean fit in the Lakers system. Washington would fill the vacancy at the wing position and give Los Angeles another trustable player to log heavy minutes.

Would the Mavericks Actually Trade P.J. Washington?

Washington has become an important piece of Dallas’ rotation since arriving from the Charlotte Hornets in 2024. But according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Mavs are moving toward making all their veterans not named Kyrie Irving available for trade. Washington is by no means a major needle-mover, but the 14.2 points and seven rebounds per game he registered last season show he is one of teh better complementary forwards in the league.

Meanwhile, Max Strus would give the Mavericks a capable perimeter shooter on an expiring contract, while the additional draft capital would give Dallas a way to load up their asset clip in exchange for Irving, the still-elite but aging (and injury prone) guard.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, would add some defense in Vanderbilt while bringing Ohio native Bronny James closer to home. And, who knows, maybe James to Cleveland would lure this other named James.

If the Lakers fail to work out a deal with Kuminga, Washington might be a strong secondary option. But Kuminga, the 23-year-old former lottery pick, would be the sexier acquisition.

Kuminga and the Lakers are stuck in negotiations, but the former Warriors star may be holding off on signing a contract until LeBron James makes his free agency decision, according to reports. L.A. offer Kuminga a deal worth $10 million per year, which the forward declined, according to reports. Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported Kuminga is seeking a deal that pays him at least $15 million annually.

Can the Lakers meet that? It’s possible. But the franchise could pivot to a Washington trade otherwise.