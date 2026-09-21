Lakers Get Good News as $60M Playoff Stud ‘Super Excited’ to Join Luka Doncic

One of the Los Angeles Lakers’ new signings is already itching to join his new teammates in those purple-and-gold threads.

Quentin Grimes is arriving in Los Angeles as a longtime fan, and it was a proud moment for him and his family to be welcomed to the Lake Show.

“My dad grew up a Lakers fan,” Grimes said. “He dressed me up as a baby as a little Laker. Took me to (see) Lakers games, Kobe (Bryant) when they played the Rockets back in Houston. So it’s kind of a full-circle moment. He was super excited once we made that decision in free agency and was able to come here.”

Grimes finds himself in a unique position after out-performing his contract for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. The 26-year-old wing is expected to start — and play a major role — for the new-look Lakers next season.

Lakers New Addition Elated to Join Doncic and the Crew

Grimes agreed to a four-year deal to join the Lakers as soon as the free agency market opened up. His deal is worth $60 million, and he was one of the several first additions L.A. made in response to LeBron James leaving.

Grimes was with the Sixers last season and played 75 games in his first full season in Philly. He previously had stops with the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. His Dallas stint is interesting because he played alongside Luka Doncic for a few months before the Slovenian superstar was traded to L.A.

Grimes could have more time to play with Doncic now, and just the thought of getting on the floor is something he already relishes. He is hoping to be exactly what the Lakers front office envisioned before signing him.

“It means a lot to be a Laker,” Grimes added. “You can expect a do-it-all kind of guy. Scorer, defender, can make plays off the dribble. We have really good guys all-around with this team, so I’m super excited to be here and get to work.”

The Lakers identified Grimes as one of the key additions that can help their new-look roster around Doncic. The likes of Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili were added in the same window as key contributors.

Grimes earned a nice payday after playing an important role for the Sixers in their impressive series upset over the Boston Celtics in the first round of last season’s playoffs. His defense on Jaylen Brown certified him as a playoff riser.

How Grimes Can Make an Impact

Grimes was brought in as a starting-level piece in the roster. He currently occupies the small forward starting slot while also being the third guard behind Doncic and Austin Reaves.

At 6-foot-4, he doesn’t have the biggest frame but can guard multiple positions and also offer extra scoring and creation when handed solid minutes. He can stabilize the second unit and give the Lakers some balance in the lineup whenever Doncic or Reaves or both sit.

The defense is a huge selling point as together with Kessler, the Lakers can now have a more aggressive perimeter defense than previous seasons. Grimes, for his size, can defend much bigger wings.

Grimes can also help stretch the floor for the Lakers. He isn’t necessarily the most elite shooter — he shot a career low from the 3-point line in 2025-26 in seasons — but has had elite moments. His career-high of 39.8 percent from beyond the arc came in the 2024-25 season, during that short period as Doncic’s teammate.