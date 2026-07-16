Lakers Linked to 2-Time All-Defense Wing Amid Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for perimeter defense has expanded beyond Jonathan Kuminga.

Veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported Thursday that Los Angeles has registered interest in unrestricted free agent wing Matisse Thybulle, adding another name to the front office’s growing list of defensive targets as it continues reshaping the roster around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

“The Lakers have again broadened their search for perimeter defense,” Stein wrote on X. “League sources say, registering interest this week in free agent Matisse Thybulle.

“They have already added Ziaire Williams while also continuing to pursue Jonathan Kuminga.”

The report signals the Lakers are keeping multiple avenues open rather than relying solely on the increasingly complicated pursuit of Kuminga.

Lakers Continue Prioritizing Wing Defense

Lakers president Rob Pelinka entered the offseason determined to improve the Lakers’ perimeter defense after addressing the team’s biggest need at center by acquiring Walker Kessler in a blockbuster sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz.

The front office has since signed former Brooklyn Nets lottery pick Ziaire Williams, but Stein’s latest report indicates Los Angeles is still searching for additional defensive reinforcements on the wing.

Thybulle has built his NBA reputation as one of the league’s premier perimeter stoppers.

The two-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection has consistently ranked among the NBA’s best at generating steals and disrupting opposing offenses, even as injuries have limited his availability over the past two seasons.

After appearing in just 15 games during the 2024-25 campaign, Thybulle played only 30 regular-season contests last season. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 16.0 minutes per game while shooting 43.3% from the field.

For a Lakers team seeking more athleticism and defensive versatility around Dončić and Reaves, Thybulle represents a proven specialist capable of filling a clearly defined role.

Simpler Path Than Kuminga

Unlike Kuminga, Thybulle would not require the Lakers to navigate one of the offseason’s most complicated transactions.

The veteran wing is also an unrestricted free agent who could be available for the veteran minimum after an injury-riddled season on an $11.6 million salary. The Lakers would simply need to open a roster spot by waiving or trading one of the players currently on their 15-man roster.

Kuminga presents a far different challenge.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that Los Angeles remains engaged with Kuminga’s representatives, but any realistic path now requires a sign-and-trade because of his contract demands and after the Lakers filled their roster with the addition of Williams.

Fischer said the Lakers’ previously reported plan to sign Kuminga directly to a short-term contract is no longer possible under league rules.

Instead, Los Angeles would need to negotiate a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks while also satisfying Kuminga’s contract demands, which, as Lakers insider Jovan Buha recently reported, are much closer to $20 million annually than the team’s initial valuation.

The Lakers also possess limited draft assets after acquiring Dončić and Kessler, further complicating negotiations.

Lakers Keeping Multiple Options Open

Stein’s report suggests the Lakers are unwilling to let the uncertainty surrounding Kuminga prevent them from improving their defense elsewhere.

While Kuminga remains the higher-upside target because of his age, athleticism and offensive potential, Thybulle offers a much cleaner and less expensive route to upgrading the rotation.

Whether Los Angeles ultimately lands one—or both—could depend on how the rest of free agency unfolds.

For now, one thing is becoming increasingly clear.

The Lakers’ pursuit of perimeter defense extends well beyond a single player.