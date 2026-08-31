Lakers Get Bad News on Top Trade Target as Rival Expected to Refuse Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of options after Jonathan Kuminga signed with the rival Minnesota Timberwolves in free agency.

Kunminga was viewed as a strong option because of his youth and perceived upside — and because he may have been the best available option on the open market. Glancing at the remaining free agents, there isn’t another particularly flattering option out there for L.A.

That may push the Lakers to do a trade, as team reporter Jacob Rude noted.

“I don’t expect a signing, but I still think there’s going to be a trade,” Rude wrote for Silver Screen and Roll. “At the very least, the Lakers are going to look hard for one. The problem is, when you look around the league, it’s tough to find a deal. The list of teams with an open roster spot is small and there are multiple teams in the same position as the Lakers in needing to trim their roster.”

One Lakers Trade Target May Be Out of Reach

According to team insider Khobi Price, one player the Lakers could have on their radar is Sacramento Kings forward De’Andre Hunter. A 6’7” forward, Hunter has the profile of a player who could fit well alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

“Trade options for a wing/forward who can step in as a reliable rotation player — let alone a starter — without jeopardizing the Lakers’ potential access to the mid-level exception next summer is limited. Kings forward De’Andre Hunter and Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, who was with the Lakers from 2017-21 and won the 2020 championship with the franchise, stand out as the best trade options.”

But even if the Lakers look to acquire the 28-year-old Hunter in a trade, the Kings may very well be unwilling to do business with their in-state rival.

Responding to a listener comment that read, “Kings wouldn’t trade Hunter to a team in the West, especially in the same division?” Hoops Talks’ Allen Silwa agreed.

“I don’t really disagree with you on that. I think the likelihood of the Kings and the Lakers doing a deal together — I’m with you on that.”

But Silwa believes that if the Lakers can put together a strong enough offer for Hunter, the Kings should be open to negotiations.

“If they did get an offer that they felt like, you know what, we don’t want to trade with the Lakers, but we actually genuinely think this would be good for our team, then they should do it.”

Hunter Tabbed as Among Best Fits for L.A.

Price noted that there is no established interest in Hunter from the Lakers, but considering the team’s need for a starting-level, Hunter, who is on an expiring contract, stands out as an option.

“De’Andre Hunter would fit much better than a Jarred Vanderbilt would,” Silwa said. “De’Andre Hunter would immediately change your starting rotation where you are like, ‘Alright, we are good; got the starters we are looking for.’”

Silwa believes the Kings, who are headed toward another deep rebuild, would only move Hunter to the Lakers if strong draft compensation was involved.

“Now for Sacramento, why would they do it? They would only do it if you’re giving them proper draft compensation, or they feel like, hey we’ll take a risk on Dalton Knecht.”

Even though Hunter’s deal will expire after next season, the Lakers would have to take several steps just to make the machinations of a trade work.

Hunter is owed over $24 million next season, and the Lakers cannot absorb that contract without shedding some salary.