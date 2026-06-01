Lakers Bold Trade Pitch Brings Back $120 Million Star to Join Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping close tabs on the situations from other franchises that are open to major roster swings this offseason.

The Toronto Raptors are an interesting focal point. Various reports have speculated that the franchise may look to leverage star forward Brandon Ingram to upgrade and build around Scottie Barnes.

According to Fadeaway World’s Fran Leiva, the situation in Toronto presents an opportunity for Ingram to be in the market.

“The Raptors also have a front office problem that is really an opportunity,” Leiva wrote. “Ingram is owed $40.0 million in 2026-27 and has a player option worth $41.9 million for 2027-28. That salary is large enough to match star money, but short enough that it does not automatically become toxic. If the Raptors want to chase a bigger name, Ingram is the best trade chip.”

The Lakers can come in and take a huge scoring wing as they aim to surround Luka Doncic with a strong core.

How the Lakers Can Pursue Brandon Ingram

Ingram is on a three-year $120 million extension he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Raptors. His salary structure for the remainder of his deal is around the $40 million mark, which is a doable structure for the Lakers.

L.A. wants to try as much as possible to match salaries for bigger acquisitions this offseason or add talent without long-term dead weight.

One proposed trade framework from Leiva outlines a path the Lakers can follow to get Ingram. The Raptors receive Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt while the Lakers get Ingram and a 2029 first-round pick

There is a rationale from the Lakers’ perspective to move Reaves, who is on a player option next year. He is up for an extension.

“If Reaves is about to become a $30.0 million to $35.0 million player, the Lakers have to decide whether that is the right use of money for a secondary guard,” Leiva added. “Ingram gives them a bigger scoring wing on a $40.0 million salary. He gives Doncic a frontcourt-sized scorer who can play from the mid-post, attack mismatches, and take pressure off the offense without forcing the Lakers into another long guard contract.”

This framework looks relatively clean as the Raptors can do with Reaves’ creativity and experience while the Lakers address their contention goal.

Ingram’s Fit with L.A.

Ingram, 28, still has age on his side, and the Lakers can picture a long-term fit for a consistent 20+ points average player.

Ingram was Toronto’s best offensive player this season, though his performance dipped notably in the playoffs. The Raptors are not indicating that they don’t want him but they are looking for ways to leverage him before he enters free agency in a couple of years.

At 6-foot-8, Ingram has the forward size but guard skills. He can shoot and provide defensive stability just as the Raptors were this season. He would be a strong complementary piece to Doncic covering areas where the Lakers could use more options beyond their primary star.

There are concerns over Ingram’s playoff form but he hasn’t played a lot of postseasons in his career. The Lakers are buying into his offensive contribution.





