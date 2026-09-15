Lakers Could Trade for 9x All-Defensive Juggernaut to Hide ‘Mamu’s Limitations’

With training camp starting soon, the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason duties may be behind them. All that may be left to do is trim the roster to 15 players.

Another significant move cannot be ruled out because the Lakers still have glaring needs. Yes, glaring. And yes, needsss.

It isn’t uncommon for teams to enter a new season with unaddressed roster concerns. With the trade deadline not until the first week of February, teams have multiple months to assess their roster and uncover exactly what’s needed to take the next step. If the Lakers are falling short of expectations with the All-Star break approaching, expect the team to make a roster move of note.

Could the Lakers Go After This Former Defensive Player of the Year?

Every year, a new list of trade candidates emerges. Don’t be surprised if multiple heavy hitters are on the move next February. Potential names include Kyrie Irving, an old friend in Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green. Green doesn’t really go with purple and gold, but there might be a one-time exception, according to Syvatoslav Rovenchuk.

“You can certainly argue Green’s best days as an elite role player are behind him. However, even past his peak, Draymond adds a lot of value to any team he is on,” Rovenchuk wrote for Lake Show Life. “Green is the type of vocal leader that organizes any defense he is a part of. The four-time NBA champion has captained several elite units during his time with the Warriors. Slotting in at the four for the Lakers, the combination of Draymond and Walker Kessler could give the team an excellent chance to be extremely functional and productive on that end.”

Green is aging and past his peak, and there may be plenty of reasons to argue why the Lakers wouldn’t consider him a trade target, but it is hard to deny that Green wouldn’t boost L.A.’s title hopes.

He has four rings and has achieved four All-Star appearances and nine All-Defensive selections. Some might argue that the Lakers won’t finish even close to the top defensive teams in the league, but Quentin Grimes and Ziaire Williams may have something to say about that. Add Green to that mix and, well, you’ll hear about it in vintage Draymond fashion.

Green Could Help Maximize L.A.’s New PF

Rovenchuk argued that Green’s game changing defensive impact could especially bring the best out of the offensive-minded Sandro Mamukelashvili, who was signed to a four-year deal in free agency this offseason. Mamukelashvili’s near 40 percent 3-point shooting paired with Green’s pestering defense. Sign L.A. up for that.

“Green’s defensive ability also helps offset Sandro Mamukelashvili’s limitations on that side of the court when it is time to mix and match the bench guys in,” Rovenchuk wrote. “One way or another, Draymond fits in well with the bigs. Offensively, Green is still the type of playmaker who can help facilitate an offense when the ball is taken out of the hands of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. His scoring will always be a wild card, but the Lakers have a ton in that department already.”

Green, who has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, was re-signed to a one-year deal worth roughly $28 million this offseason. Warriors insider Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported recently that Green could be moved around the trade deadline if Golden State is struggling and decides to pivot.

L.A. would have to make some moves to generate the room needed to absorb Green’s salary. If that happens, the Lakers would go from very interesting to super interesting.