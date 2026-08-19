Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers for Explosive 6’10” Lob Threat

The NBA offseason is stretching into mid-to-late August, and the Los Angeles Lakers still have a few roster sortings to engage in.

One of those situations centers on Bronny James. Unlike his father, who walked in free agency and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, James is under contract in L.A. and has far more limited options for a potential destination.

The Lakers could open the door to a three-team proposal that would reunite the Jameses in Philadelphia. The proposal also includes the Houston Rockets as the Lakers aim to add a reliable frontcourt depth piece.

In the hypothetical trade:

Lakers receive: Clint Capela plus 2030 second round pick (via PHI) and 2031 second round pick (via HOU)

76ers receive: Bronny James

Rockets receive: Dalton Knecht and Dalen Terry

James has been speculated to move with his father even before the veteran superstar joined the Sixers.

Lakers Trade Bronny James to Reunite with Father on the Sixers

James, 21, had his contract guaranteed earlier in the offseason, keeping him on a standard deal heading into the upcoming season. However, the Lakers would reportedly want to move James even though his salary is just $2.3 million.

The low deal is an advantage in moving the young guard as it is inconsequential enough that the 76ers can absorb it without major cap implications, especially with sending Terry to Houston. They would be welcoming a father-son reunion as the elder James enters the final chapters of his career.

The Lakers would also be moving Knecht in this proposal, but his deal would be routed to Houston in this package. The Lakers would then add Capela from the Rockets.

Salary-wise, L.A. wouldn’t be facing any issue as Knecht and James’ deal would closely match that of Capela.

Although, this framework mainly works if James’ father is open to having his son join him. He may have valued sharing the floor with his son during their Lakers tenure but replicating that in Philadelphia is not certain.

Adding Proven Big Man Depth in Frontcourt

Capela, 32, would be joining as a veteran frontcourt piece for the Lakers. He is no longer a high-minute starter but still offers solid contribution in limited time on the floor. He only joined Houston last summer after moving from the Atlanta Hawks, playing 75 games.

Capela is far removed from his double-double prime but can still help the Lakers’ frontcourt, which will be led by young center Walker Kessler. Kessler also joined this offseason and could use veteran assistance. The Lakers already brought in Kevon Looney but can also add Capela.

As valuable as Kessler’s upside is, he is still relatively raw and what could have been a season to stabilize his growth was limited by injuries. He missed most of the 2025-26 season and as a 7-foot-2 star, a reliable backup is essential as he won’t be running the floor for 82 games.

Capela brings a different skill set from Looney as he offers stronger offensive rebounding and years of high-level experience with the pick-and-roll game.