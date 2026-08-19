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Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers for Explosive 6’10” Lob Threat

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Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers sits on the bench next to his father Lebron James #23 against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of a preseason NBA game at Chase Center on October 05, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The NBA offseason is stretching into mid-to-late August, and the Los Angeles Lakers still have a few roster sortings to engage in.

One of those situations centers on Bronny James. Unlike his father, who walked in free agency and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, James is under contract in L.A. and has far more limited options for a potential destination.

The Lakers could open the door to a three-team proposal that would reunite the Jameses in Philadelphia. The proposal also includes the Houston Rockets as the Lakers aim to add a reliable frontcourt depth piece. 

In the hypothetical trade:

Lakers receive: Clint Capela plus 2030 second round pick (via PHI) and 2031 second round pick (via HOU)

76ers receive: Bronny James

Rockets receive: Dalton Knecht and Dalen Terry 

James has been speculated to move with his father even before the veteran superstar joined the Sixers. 

Lakers Trade Bronny James to Reunite with Father on the Sixers

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: LeBron James (L) #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

James, 21, had his contract guaranteed earlier in the offseason, keeping him on a standard deal heading into the upcoming season. However, the Lakers would reportedly want to move James even though his salary is just $2.3 million.

The low deal is an advantage in moving the young guard as it is inconsequential enough that the 76ers can absorb it without major cap implications, especially with sending Terry to Houston. They would be welcoming a father-son reunion as the elder James enters the final chapters of his career.

The Lakers would also be moving Knecht in this proposal, but his deal would be routed to Houston in this package. The Lakers would then add Capela from the Rockets.

Salary-wise, L.A. wouldn’t be facing any issue as Knecht and James’ deal would closely match that of Capela. 

Although, this framework mainly works if James’ father is open to having his son join him. He may have valued sharing the floor with his son during their Lakers tenure but replicating that in Philadelphia is not certain.

Adding Proven Big Man Depth in Frontcourt

Capela, 32, would be joining as a veteran frontcourt piece for the Lakers. He is no longer a high-minute starter but still offers solid contribution in limited time on the floor. He only joined Houston last summer after moving from the Atlanta Hawks, playing 75 games. 

Capela is far removed from his double-double prime but can still help the Lakers’ frontcourt, which will be led by young center Walker Kessler. Kessler also joined this offseason and could use veteran assistance. The Lakers already brought in Kevon Looney but can also add Capela. 

As valuable as Kessler’s upside is, he is still relatively raw and what could have been a season to stabilize his growth was limited by injuries. He missed most of the 2025-26 season and as a 7-foot-2 star, a reliable backup is essential as he won’t be running the floor for 82 games. 

Capela brings a different skill set from Looney as he offers stronger offensive rebounding and years of high-level experience with the pick-and-roll game. 

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers for Explosive 6’10” Lob Threat

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