Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers for Explosive Scoring Guard

The situation regarding the future of Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers remains in the air even at this stage in the offseason. There are ongoing speculations about whether the young guard will remain in L.A. or move elsewhere.

The option of moving elsewhere is a huge possibility after his father left the franchise. However, there are not many teams lining up to take the developing guard.

One possibility could be a father-and-son reunion on the Philadelphia 76ers after LeBron James signed with the franchise last month.

In a proposed three-team trade involving the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers move the younger James.

Lakers receive: Malik Monk and a 2032 second round pick (via PHI).

76ers receive: Bronny James

Kings receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and two second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (via LAL).

Lakers gain a depth piece in Monk who would possibly slot into their main rotation.

Lakers Proposed Bronny James Trade Lands Him with the 76ers

James is under contract with the Lakers with his $2.3 million salary guaranteed for the upcoming season. For now, a father-son reunion hasn’t been revealed by his father’s camp, but given his cheap deal, it won’t be a hassle for Philly.

It hasn’t always looked like it will work out in L.A. for James. Even with his father, he was still moving in and out of the G League. His minutes increased last season, but with an almost completely new-look roster, it may drop this coming season.

A move to join the Sixers doesn’t guarantee much improved minutes either, but with his father present, he could have more opportunities than with the Lakers.

The Lakers bring in Monk in the proposal, but unlike James, he is in a much larger deal. His salary for the 2026-27 season is roughly $20.1 million, and he has two years left on his deal with a player option in the final year. This won’t be actualized by moving a piece like James.

Vanderbilt would be the most significant of the Lakers’ pieces to be moved, but his salary is only around $12.4 million. Together with James, it won’t match Monk’s deal. However, the remaining portion won’t take them well over the tax space.

The Lakers currently carry 16 players under contract and must trim to 15 before opening night. This makes James one of several movable pieces if the right return appears. They also gain a future second-round pick for flexibility.

Upsides of Malik Monk’s Addition

Monk, 28, won’t be estranged from Los Angeles; he spent the 2021-22 season with the franchise. A former lottery pick in the NBA draft, he has established his career mainly as a reserve.

The Lakers would be gaining a much more impactful rotational piece to help back up Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Monk played 62 games for the Kings last season and at least 60 games in past seasons dating back to his last Lakers stint.

He would contribute more minutes on the floor than James and more production, too. He would offer shot creation, secondary playmaking and spacing that the current Lakers backcourt can use.