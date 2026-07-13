Lakers Receive Trade Proposal for 3-Point Sniper in Bold Bronny James Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers, still in the early stages of moving on from LeBron James, could be open to moving his son as well. Bronny James has come up in recent weeks as a piece that could be potentially moved to open up roster slots.

One possible destination for Bronny is also a destination that his father may land at, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers would send James and Jarred Vanderbilt to Cleveland in exchange for Max Strus.

This potentially helps Cleveland create appeal in its pursuit of LeBron from free agency. L.A., for its part, gains a seasoned but role-playing wing in Strus who can help contribute more production than Bronny.

Details of Lakers’ Proposed Trade of Bronny James to Acquire Cleveland Wing

Bronny is under his rookie deal and saw his third-year $2.3 million salary become fully guaranteed after the Lakers retained him past the relevant deadline.

It guarantees him a standard salary for the upcoming season, but not a stable role, which has made him a possible moving piece. It comes as no surprise, as he was widely expected to be available in trades following LeBron’s exit.

Vanderbilt is another name that has been front of numerous L.A. trade talks. The franchise has kept him so far, but he could be moved any time soon to satisfy the franchise’s shifting needs around players like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Vanderbilt’s deal pays him $12.4 million in 2026-27 and runs out in 2027-28. This is not a significant deal, but good enough to create an opening for a player like Strus to come in. The Cavaliers star is in the final year of a four-year $62.3 million and is slated to earn $16.6 million for 2026-27.

His deal offers the Lakers flexibility, as they can take on his salary for one season and decide how to proceed further next summer. They also free up one additional roster slot in this proposed framework.

The Cavaliers are reportedly open to trading Strus to open room for LeBron. Any chance of doing so and adding Bronny could be a bonus. The possibility of a father-son reunion could be enticing to James, although his camp hasn’t indicated that option as a decision he would be welcomed to.

What the Lakers Could Get Out of Adding Strus to the Roster

Strus is not an addition that is bound to move heads. In fact, with the Lakers set up, he is likely not coming in to get an instant starting role. However, he is one of the more decent depth pieces the Lakers can add at this point.

Strus can add experience, shooting and spacing to the Lakers wing and would no doubt play more minutes than Bronny. The Lakers would also gain from his improved rebounding in recent seasons.

Strus hasn’t played much due to injury and has been limited to 62 games in the past couple of seasons. His 2025-26 season was majorly disrupted by a foot injury and he only returned in March. He helped Cleveland push deep into the postseason before its run ended in the Eastern Conference Finals.





