Lakers Trade Pitch Lands Daniel Gafford With Luka Doncic in New 3-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have arguably improved their roster this offseason, though losing the league’s all-time leading scorer and the most accurate 3-point shooter in playoff history will inevitably leave a void.

Now into August, the Lakers are still looking for reinforcements, but they have limited resources at their disposal to make a true impact move. With the Lakers needing to trim their roster to meet the league-mandated limit, is a trade on the horizon?

One player who continues to appear in online Lakers trade talks is Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford. While there is no evidence that the Lakers are pursuing Gafford, it only makes sense to think L.A. would target Luka Doncic’s former lob threat if Dallas actively explores trade offers for Gafford.

A Trade Idea That (Might) Bring Daniel Gafford to the Lakers

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers pick up the phone and dial up the Mavs and Charlotte Hornets to discuss a three-team deal. Here’s a proposed framework that lands Gafford, a seven-year pro, in Los Angeles.

Lakers receive: Daniel Gafford

Mavs receive: Jake LaRavia, a 2030 first round pick (via CHA) and a second round pick in 2031 and 2032 (both via LAL)

Hornets receive: Adou Thiero, Bronny James and Dalton Knecht

It is important to reiterate that this trade is entirely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate (and get Lakers fans excited!).

This framework delivers the perfect big man to pair with Walker Kessler, whom the Lakers nearly emptied its war chest to acquire. If L.A. wanted to pull something out of its sleeve, starting Kessler and Gafford, creating a double-big lineup, could be a go-to late-game setup to allow the Lakers to lock down the paint while Doncic and Austin Reaves get buckets.

Now, for the other two teams.

For Dallas, which now has a ginormous $334 million invested into its forwards and centers after inking swingman Naji Marshall to a $52 million contract extension, a trade is inevitable. The Mavs will have to shed payroll.

This proposed trade shaves over $17 million in payroll and generates $31 million in tax space and nearly $39 million in apron space. For a young team building around a likely mult-time future league MVP in Cooper Flagg, the utmost flexibility isn’t a “nice to have” kind of thing. It is a necessity. In addition to financial relief, Dallas would also land three draft picks, including a first-round selection. Now that’s a major win all around.

Meanwhile, the Hornets, quickly building for the future, land three players ages 25 or younger. Not bad.

Is Dallas Ready to Move Gafford?

There may be nothing yet that has confirmed the Lakers’ interest in Gafford, but the Mavs are open to trading the 27-year-old center. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Dallas would lean toward moving Gafford if it receives a first round pick in return.

“He’s been available all offseason,” Siegel reported on X. “Dallas wanted a first before the NBA Draft. Nothing has changed.”

The Lakers are still caught up in the Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes. For over a month, L.A. has attempted to come to terms with the 23-year-old free agent.

If L.A. strikes out on Kuminga, pivoting to Gafford certainly won’t hurt.