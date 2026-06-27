Lakers Proposed to Trade 4 Players, Draft Picks for Kyrie Irving in Major Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have taken major steps towards retaining their core by agreeing to a four-year, $185 million maximum contract extension with Austin Reaves.

Reaves’ deal is the most by an undrafted player in NBA history, but that won’t hinder the Lakers’ plan of adding a championship-caliber star. There is an opportunity to land win-now talent to support Luka Doncic.

An opportunity may open with the Dallas Mavericks for star guard Kyrie Irving.

In a proposed deal, the Lakers would acquire Irving while the Mavericks would receive Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, and two first round picks.

A move for the nine-time All-Star would mark a reunion with Doncic as part of the formidable backcourt duo that led Dallas to the NBA Finals in 2024.

How the Lakers Can Make a Kyrie Irving Trade Work

Absorbing Irving’s contract in the wake of Reaves’ new deal will not be as complicated as it looks. The Mavericks star is on a three-year, $118.5 million deal and will earn around $39.5 million next year. His deal provides immediate high-level production without the long-term dead weight some veteran acquisitions carry.

Reaves’ deal comes with a $20.9 million cap hold, which means that the Lakers are able to maximize their offseason cap flexibility. The deals between Vanderbilt, LaRavia, and Knecht won’t be solely enough for salary matching.

There is also the LeBron James situation, he could move out as an unrestricted free agent, thus clearing more space, or choose to stay on a reduced deal.

The Mavericks will be motivated by the Lakers’ draft assets to move Irving. Although the front office may be hesitant to move one of the more experienced stars on the roster, as they aim to build around young sensation Cooper Flagg.

If Dallas decides to go young, the Lakers’ offer will be welcomed. Irving will be on a player option after next season, and taking on his deal may not be feasible for the Mavs for long-term flexibility during a post-Doncic rebuild phase.

Irving’s Potential Impact in L.A.

The memories of Doncic and Irving playing together are still fresh, and the Lakers can see a fit in making a move for the Mavs guard.

Their time together in Dallas displayed some of the best versions of Irving. His ability to operate off-ball, finish at the rim with elite handles, and hit step-back threes at a high clip. He could thrive as a secondary creator in Los Angeles just as he did a couple of seasons back.

Defensively, the Lakers will still need other additions as Irving has never been a lockdown stopper, and Doncic’s defense has also been questioned. But there would be an opportunity for other roster tweaks, especially in the frontcourt.

There is also the potential reunion with James if he remains in L.A. Together, they helped the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first championship in 2016.

Irving, 34, missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from a torn ACL. Health remains the biggest challenge for a trade, but if the Lakers can get the healthy version, they will have a contention-worthy lineup.